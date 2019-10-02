Food Recall Warning - Various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569966827257/1569966833147

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Gordon Food Service is recalling various Gordon Choice brand diced frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size GFS Item # Codes Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 80% Dark 20% White 4.54 kg 6552205 / 00620868882046 02/05/19 03/20/19 03/22/19 04/15/19 05/15/19 05/20/19 05/22/19 06/19/19 06/27/19 07/19/19 07/25/19 Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% White/40% Dark 4.54 kg 2610248 / 00620868686262 02/04/19 03/07/19 04/10/19 05/14/19 05/21/19 06/12/19 07/01/19 08/07/19 Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") Mostly Dark 4.54 kg 6552005 / 00620868882060 03/29/19 02/27/19 04/30/19 07/02/19 07/26/19 08/16/19 Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") 60% Dark 40% White 4.54 kg 6552405 / 00620868882053 03/21/19 04/15/19 06/12/19 07/03/19 Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% Dark 40% White 4.54 kg 6552605 / 00620868882039 02/05/19 03/20/19 04/18/19 05/15/19 05/23/19 07/01/19 07/19/19 Gordon Choice Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 100% White 4.54 kg 1055841 / 00620868883098 02/05/19 03/21/19 06/04/19 06/12/19 08/02/19 08/09/19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

