OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. is recalling various frozen mangoes from the marketplace due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature's Touch Mangoes

(frozen) 2 kg 8 73668 00180 7 Best Before

2022 NO 09 Compliments Mango Mania

(frozen) 600 g 0 55742 50430 9 Best Before

2022 NO 10 and

2022 DE 18 Irresistibles Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 59749 87600 1 Best Before

2022 NO 10 President's Choice Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 60383 99387 0 Best Before

2022 NO 06 and

2022 NO 10

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Hepatitis A virus may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of food contaminated with this virus may cause hepatitis and produce a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection or chronic liver disease. The illness is usually mild and starts about 15 to 50 days after the contaminated food is eaten. It generally goes away by itself in a week or two, although it can last up to 6 months in some people. It can cause inflammation of the liver, and symptoms may include fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, and yellowing in the whites of the eyes and the skin (jaundice).

Background

This recall was triggered by findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc.: 5105 Fisher St., Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4T 1J8, Telephone: 1-877-850-2664, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

