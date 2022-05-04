Food Recall Warning - Various Elite brand products recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 04, 2022, 20:10 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Elite
  • Product: Various
  • Companies: Foodfest International 2000 Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products
  • Audience: General Public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Elite

"Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa"

250 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies

170 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers"

96 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers with Lentil"

96 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers filled with Milk Cream"

96 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavored Spread

350 g

8 15871 01307 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Snap - White & Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer

45 g

8 15871 01174 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"PesekZman 4 Play"

40 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy Hazelnut Cream

40 g

8 15871 01534 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Twist"

28 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Biscuit Crunch – Biscuit, Milk Chocolate and Cream*

100 g

8 15871 01225 6*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Biscuit Crunch - Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream

20 g

8 15871 01310 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate"

100 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate

100 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies

94 g*

8 15871 01229 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with White Chocolate Layer

200 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with Milk Chocolate Layer

200 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut »

97 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut Mousse"

100 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini Cream Mousse"

100 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Reva Lesheva"

140 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] White Choc Coated Wafer Roll"

120 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream

120 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers*

400 g

8 15871 01194 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Wafer Trafels"

87.5 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers

200 g

8 15871 01316 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers

200 g

8 15871 01314 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Chocolate Log – Milk Chocolate Bar*

25 g

0 77245 10175 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and popping candies

96 g

8 15871 01104 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and button shaped chocolate candies*

96 g

8 15871 01105 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream

96 g

8 15871 01182 2*

or

8 15871 01103 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Big Bite – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream*

52 g

8 15871 01018 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Classic – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnuts Cream*

45 g

8 15871 01014 6*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Wafer Rolls – Milk Chocolate Covered Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream*

40 g

8 15871 01149 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavor Cream

50 g

8 15871 01172 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond Cream

40 g

8 15871 01220 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer

45 g

8 15871 01330 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Taami – Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in Milk Chocolate*

40 g

8 15871 01015 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Taami White - Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in White Chocolate*

40 g

8 15871 01532 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream

35 g

8 15871 01520 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Praline Hazelnut Cream*

35 g

8 15871 01518 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts

95 g

8 15871 01546 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate

45 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped Chocolate Candies

95 g

8 15871 01587 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Hazelnut Cream

45 g

8 15871 01464 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate

100 g

0 77245 10996 6*

or

0 77245 10714 6*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bittersweet Chocolate

100 g

0 77245 10997 3*

or

0 77245 10721 4*

or

7 290000 170077*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate

100 g

8 15871 01147 1*

or

8 15871 01279 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream

100 g

8 15871 01502 8*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream

100 g

8 15871 01450 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream

100 g

8 15871 01028 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Popping Candies*

90 g

8 15871 01033 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Button Shaped Candies*

100 g

8 15871 01025 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces

100 g

8 15871 01570 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70%

100 g

8 15871 01186 0*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85%

100 g

8 15871 01185 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Aerated Milk Chocolate

85 g

8 15871 01543 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut

95 g

8 15871 01545 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Filled with Berry Flavored Truffle Cream*

100 g

8 15871 01110 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almonds*

100 g

0 77245 11082 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces

100 g

8 15871 01503 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream

100 g

8 15871 01501 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Milk Cream

100 g

8 15871 01500 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman - Caramelized White & Milk Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream

45 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Log

190 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Chocolate Log

390 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Mini Tablet Choc Bars"

400 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream

400 g

0 77245 10831 0*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer With Chocolate Flavored Filling

600 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer

400 g

0 77245 10830 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar

400 g

0 77245 10905 8*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream filling

200 g

8 15871 01498 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Coconut Cream – Milk Chocolate Bar with Coconut Cream filling*

200 g

8 15871 01497 7*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Gold Coins

15 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bittersweet Chocolate Coins

15 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Chocolate Flavored Spread

500 g

8 15871 01017 7*

or

0 77245 11030 6*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

8 15871 01312 3*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

8 15871 01311 6*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

8 15871 01009 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

8 15871 01012 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - Kitniot

28 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

0 77245 11076 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free

28 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free

28 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum

28 g

8 15871 01050 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum

66 g

8 15871 01177 8*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

66 g

8 15871 01204 1*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

66 g

8 15871 01203 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

58 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum

58 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

58 g

Not available*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

8 15871 01463 2*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

8 15871 01462 5*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Grape Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

8 15871 01599 8*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum

180 g

8 15871 01263 8*

or

0 77245 10221 9*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies

200 g

8 15871 01034 4*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies

600 g

8 15871 01036 8*

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
Issue

The food recall warning issued on April 29, 2022 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The amendments for these products are marked by an asterisk (*).

Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Label information may appear in English or Hebrew.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Foodfest International 2000 Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)