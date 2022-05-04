May 04, 2022, 20:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Elite
- Product: Various
- Companies: Foodfest International 2000 Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products
- Audience: General Public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa"
|
250 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies
|
170 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers"
|
96 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers with Lentil"
|
96 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers filled with Milk Cream"
|
96 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavored Spread
|
350 g
|
8 15871 01307 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Snap - White & Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer
|
45 g
|
8 15871 01174 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"PesekZman 4 Play"
|
40 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy Hazelnut Cream
|
40 g
|
8 15871 01534 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Twist"
|
28 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Biscuit Crunch – Biscuit, Milk Chocolate and Cream*
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01225 6*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Biscuit Crunch - Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream
|
20 g
|
8 15871 01310 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate"
|
100 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies
|
94 g*
|
8 15871 01229 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with White Chocolate Layer
|
200 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with Milk Chocolate Layer
|
200 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut »
|
97 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut Mousse"
|
100 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini Cream Mousse"
|
100 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Reva Lesheva"
|
140 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] White Choc Coated Wafer Roll"
|
120 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream
|
120 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers*
|
400 g
|
8 15871 01194 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Wafer Trafels"
|
87.5 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers
|
200 g
|
8 15871 01316 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers
|
200 g
|
8 15871 01314 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Chocolate Log – Milk Chocolate Bar*
|
25 g
|
0 77245 10175 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and popping candies
|
96 g
|
8 15871 01104 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and button shaped chocolate candies*
|
96 g
|
8 15871 01105 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream
|
96 g
|
8 15871 01182 2*
or
8 15871 01103 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Big Bite – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream*
|
52 g
|
8 15871 01018 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Classic – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnuts Cream*
|
45 g
|
8 15871 01014 6*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Wafer Rolls – Milk Chocolate Covered Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream*
|
40 g
|
8 15871 01149 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavor Cream
|
50 g
|
8 15871 01172 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond Cream
|
40 g
|
8 15871 01220 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer
|
45 g
|
8 15871 01330 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Taami – Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in Milk Chocolate*
|
40 g
|
8 15871 01015 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Taami White - Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in White Chocolate*
|
40 g
|
8 15871 01532 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream
|
35 g
|
8 15871 01520 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Praline Hazelnut Cream*
|
35 g
|
8 15871 01518 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts
|
95 g
|
8 15871 01546 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate
|
45 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped Chocolate Candies
|
95 g
|
8 15871 01587 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Hazelnut Cream
|
45 g
|
8 15871 01464 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
0 77245 10996 6*
or
0 77245 10714 6*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bittersweet Chocolate
|
100 g
|
0 77245 10997 3*
or
0 77245 10721 4*
or
7 290000 170077*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01147 1*
or
8 15871 01279 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01502 8*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01450 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01028 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Popping Candies*
|
90 g
|
8 15871 01033 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Button Shaped Candies*
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01025 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01570 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70%
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01186 0*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85%
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01185 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Aerated Milk Chocolate
|
85 g
|
8 15871 01543 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut
|
95 g
|
8 15871 01545 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Filled with Berry Flavored Truffle Cream*
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01110 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almonds*
|
100 g
|
0 77245 11082 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01503 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01501 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Milk Cream
|
100 g
|
8 15871 01500 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman - Caramelized White & Milk Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream
|
45 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Log
|
190 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Chocolate Log
|
390 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Mini Tablet Choc Bars"
|
400 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream
|
400 g
|
0 77245 10831 0*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer With Chocolate Flavored Filling
|
600 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer
|
400 g
|
0 77245 10830 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar
|
400 g
|
0 77245 10905 8*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream filling
|
200 g
|
8 15871 01498 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Coconut Cream – Milk Chocolate Bar with Coconut Cream filling*
|
200 g
|
8 15871 01497 7*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Gold Coins
|
15 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bittersweet Chocolate Coins
|
15 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Chocolate Flavored Spread
|
500 g
|
8 15871 01017 7*
or
0 77245 11030 6*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
8 15871 01312 3*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
8 15871 01311 6*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
8 15871 01009 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
8 15871 01012 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - Kitniot
|
28 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
0 77245 11076 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free
|
28 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free
|
28 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum
|
28 g
|
8 15871 01050 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01177 8*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01204 1*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01203 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
58 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum
|
58 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
58 g
|
Not available*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01463 2*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01462 5*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Grape Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
8 15871 01599 8*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum
|
180 g
|
8 15871 01263 8*
or
0 77245 10221 9*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies
|
200 g
|
8 15871 01034 4*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies
|
600 g
|
8 15871 01036 8*
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
The food recall warning issued on April 29, 2022 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The amendments for these products are marked by an asterisk (*).
Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Label information may appear in English or Hebrew.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Foodfest International 2000 Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
