Brand Product Size UPC Codes

Elite "Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa" 250 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies 170 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Chocolate Fingers" 96 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Chocolate Fingers with Lentil" 96 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Chocolate Fingers filled with Milk Cream" 96 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavored Spread 350 g 8 15871 01307 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Snap - White & Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer 45 g 8 15871 01174 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "PesekZman 4 Play" 40 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy Hazelnut Cream 40 g 8 15871 01534 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Twist" 28 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Biscuit Crunch – Biscuit, Milk Chocolate and Cream* 100 g 8 15871 01225 6* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini Biscuit Crunch - Milk Chocolate Biscuit & Cream 20 g 8 15871 01310 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate" 100 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate 100 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies 94 g* 8 15871 01229 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite [email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with White Chocolate Layer 200 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite [email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with Milk Chocolate Layer 200 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut » 97 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut Mousse" 100 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini Cream Mousse" 100 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Reva Lesheva" 140 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "[email protected] White Choc Coated Wafer Roll" 120 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite [email protected] Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream 120 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers* 400 g 8 15871 01194 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Wafer Trafels" 87.5 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers 200 g 8 15871 01316 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers 200 g 8 15871 01314 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Chocolate Log – Milk Chocolate Bar* 25 g 0 77245 10175 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and popping candies 96 g 8 15871 01104 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream and button shaped chocolate candies* 96 g 8 15871 01105 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Shtix - Milk chocolate sticks filled with milk flavored cream 96 g 8 15871 01182 2* or 8 15871 01103 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Big Bite – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream* 52 g 8 15871 01018 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Classic – Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Wafer & Hazelnuts Cream* 45 g 8 15871 01014 6* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Wafer Rolls – Milk Chocolate Covered Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream* 40 g 8 15871 01149 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavor Cream 50 g 8 15871 01172 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond Cream 40 g 8 15871 01220 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer 45 g 8 15871 01330 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Taami – Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in Milk Chocolate* 40 g 8 15871 01015 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Taami White - Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in White Chocolate* 40 g 8 15871 01532 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream 35 g 8 15871 01520 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Praline Hazelnut Cream* 35 g 8 15871 01518 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts 95 g 8 15871 01546 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate 45 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped Chocolate Candies 95 g 8 15871 01587 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Hazelnut Cream 45 g 8 15871 01464 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate 100 g 0 77245 10996 6* or 0 77245 10714 6* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bittersweet Chocolate 100 g 0 77245 10997 3* or 0 77245 10721 4* or 7 290000 170077* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite White Chocolate 100 g 8 15871 01147 1* or 8 15871 01279 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream 100 g 8 15871 01502 8* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream 100 g 8 15871 01450 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream 100 g 8 15871 01028 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate with Popping Candies* 90 g 8 15871 01033 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate with Button Shaped Candies* 100 g 8 15871 01025 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces 100 g 8 15871 01570 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70% 100 g 8 15871 01186 0* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85% 100 g 8 15871 01185 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Aerated Milk Chocolate 85 g 8 15871 01543 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut 95 g 8 15871 01545 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate Filled with Berry Flavored Truffle Cream* 100 g 8 15871 01110 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almonds* 100 g 0 77245 11082 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces 100 g 8 15871 01503 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream 100 g 8 15871 01501 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate Bar with Milk Cream 100 g 8 15871 01500 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite PesekZman - Caramelized White & Milk Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream 45 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Log 190 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap, Mini Chocolate Log 390 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite "Mini Tablet Choc Bars" 400 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer & Hazelnut Cream 400 g 0 77245 10831 0* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer With Chocolate Flavored Filling 600 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer 400 g 0 77245 10830 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar 400 g 0 77245 10905 8* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream filling 200 g 8 15871 01498 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Mini Coconut Cream – Milk Chocolate Bar with Coconut Cream filling* 200 g 8 15871 01497 7* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Milk Chocolate Gold Coins 15 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bittersweet Chocolate Coins 15 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Chocolate Flavored Spread 500 g 8 15871 01017 7* or 0 77245 11030 6* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 28 g 8 15871 01312 3* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 28 g 8 15871 01311 6* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 28 g 8 15871 01009 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 28 g 8 15871 01012 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum - Kitniot 28 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 28 g 0 77245 11076 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free 28 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free 28 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum 28 g 8 15871 01050 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum 66 g 8 15871 01177 8* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 66 g 8 15871 01204 1* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 66 g 8 15871 01203 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 58 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum 58 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum 58 g Not available* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum 66 g 8 15871 01463 2* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum 66 g 8 15871 01462 5* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Grape Flavored Chewing Gum 66 g 8 15871 01599 8* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum 180 g 8 15871 01263 8* or 0 77245 10221 9* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies 200 g 8 15871 01034 4* All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022