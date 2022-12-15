Food Recall Warning - Taynton Bay Spirits brand Pickle Vodka recalled due to elevated levels of copper Français
Dec 15, 2022, 01:03 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Taynton Bay Spirits
- Product: Pickle Vodka
- Companies: Taynton Bay Spirits
- Issue: Food – Chemical
- Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Recall class: Class TBD
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Taynton Bay Spirits
Pickle Vodka
750 mL
2805595308
Batch # 36
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to high levels of copper.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and online. It also may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information: Taynton Bay Spirits, 1701 6th Ave, Invermere BC V0A 1K0, Contact: Justin Atterbury (250) 342-5271, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
