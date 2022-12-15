OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Taynton Bay Spirits Pickle Vodka 750 mL 2805595308 Batch # 36

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to high levels of copper.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and online. It also may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information: Taynton Bay Spirits, 1701 6th Ave, Invermere BC V0A 1K0, Contact: Justin Atterbury (250) 342-5271, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]