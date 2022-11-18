Food Recall Warning - Mounet Group brand Labneh - Soft Unripened Cheese in Vegetable Oil recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mounet-group-brand-labneh-soft-unripened-cheese-vegetable-oil-recalled-due-potential

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Mounet Group

: Mounet Group Product : Labneh – Soft Unripened Cheese in Vegetable Oil

: Labneh – Soft Unripened Cheese in Vegetable Oil Companies: Groupe Mounet Inc.

Groupe Mounet Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Clostridium botulinum

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mounet

Group Labneh – Soft Unripened

Cheese in Vegetable Oil 350 g 6 16833 53867 4 Prod: 2021/08/15 Exp: 2023/08/15

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]