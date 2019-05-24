Food Recall Warning - Compliments brand Chicken Strips recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1558738971471/1558738974286

OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Chicken Strips from the marketplace to avoid possible Salmonella illnesses. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness and has identified this product as a source of illness. The outbreak investigation is ongoing and may identify other sources. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product was sold nationally until May 1, 2019 but some consumers may still have it in their freezer.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Compliments Chicken Strips – Breaded Chicken Cutlettes – Uncooked 907 g 0 57742 33687 0 Outer package: 2019 NO 24 Inner package: 3288M

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry has removed recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness and has identified this product as a source of illness. The outbreak investigation is ongoing and may identify other sources. Many frozen breaded chicken products currently on the market are raw and therefore may contain Salmonella. These products may appear to be pre-cooked, but they should be handled and prepared with caution. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation and on what you should do to protect your health.

More information

Sofina Foods Inc.: 1-855-SOFINA1 (1-855-763-4621)

CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

