Summary

Brand(s) : Seed Ranch Flavor Co.

: Seed Ranch Flavor Co. Product : Umami Everyday Sauce

: Umami Everyday Sauce Companies: Vegn Haus

Vegn Haus Issue : Food – Allergen – Soy

: Food – Allergen – Soy Category: Condiments

Condiments What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Seed Ranch

Flavor Co. Umami Everyday

Sauce 148 ml 8 67732 00032 2 012022

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains soy which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold by Vegn Haus at vegan markets in Toronto, Mississauga, and Burlington, Ontario, and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

