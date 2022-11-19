Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/bliss-balls-brand-and-everland-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand(s): Bliss Balls, Everland

Product: Chocolate products

Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience: General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bliss Balls Chocolate 50 g 0 59443 25251 4 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate 150 g 0 59443 25101 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate 285 g 0 59443 25201 9 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Brownie 285 g 0 59443 25207 1 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Cranberry 285 g 0 59443 25203 3 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger 285 g 0 59443 25202 6 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Almonds 113 g 0 59443 75094 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Cashews 113 g 0 59443 75093 5 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts 113 g 0 59443 75092 8 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Organic Almond Chocolate Bark 113 g 0 59443 25383 2 All codes where milk is not declared on the label Everland Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark 113 g 0 59443 25381 8 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries : Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]