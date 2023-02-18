Food Recall Warning - 1001 Fondues brand cheese fondues recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Feb 18, 2023, 23:01 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/1001-fondues-brand-cheese-fondues-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
- Product: cheese fondues
- Companies: 1001 Fondues
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60803 1
|
LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023
LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023
LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023
LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60802 4
|
LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023
LOT 14333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 14339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023
LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023
LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023
LOT 14013 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023
LOT 14024 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-AL-2023
LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 14034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023
LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60805 5
|
LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023
LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 16041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60804 8
|
LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023
LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT 16348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 16354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 16038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
LOT 16041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
GIN Violette
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60859 8
|
LOT 50327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023
LOT 50333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 50348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 50354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 50004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 50032 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 50038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
GIN Violette
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60858 1
|
LOT 50319 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-FE-2023
LOT 50327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023
LOT 50333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 50339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023
LOT 50348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 50354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 50004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 50017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023
LOT 50020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023
LOT 50032 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 50038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
LOT 50041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan smoked cheese
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60848 2
|
LOT 40354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 40027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 40041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60847 5
|
LOT 40354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 40027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 40041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese and
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60801 7
|
LOT 17320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023
LOT 17327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023
LOT 17329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT 17340 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MR-2023
LOT 17354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 17004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 17009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT 17020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023
LOT 17027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 17041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese and
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60800 0
|
LOT 17320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023
LOT 17327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023
LOT 17329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT 17340 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MR-2023
LOT 17343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT 17354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023
LOT 17004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 17009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT 17018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023
LOT 17020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023
LOT 17027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 17038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
LOT 17041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60870 3
|
LOT 18334 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MR-2023
LOT 18349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-MR-2023
LOT 18004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 18017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023
LOT 18025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-AL-2023
LOT 18031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 18034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023
LOT 18038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60869 7
|
LOT 18334 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MR-2023
LOT 18349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-MR-2023
LOT 18004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 18017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023
LOT 18025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-AL-2023
LOT 18031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 18034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023
LOT 18038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Tite + Frette
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60851 2
|
LOT 48229 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-FE-2023
LOT 48230 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-FE-2023
LOT 48237 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT 48250 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT 48262 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023
LOT 48266 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-MR-2023
LOT 48272 Meilleur avant Best Before 29-MR-2023
LOT 48286 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023
LOT 48293 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023
LOT 48305 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 48328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-MA-2023
LOT 48342 Meilleur avant Best Before 08-JN-2023
LOT 48349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-JN-2023
LOT 48355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-JN-2023
LOT 48010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-JL-2023
LOT 48019 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-JL-2023
LOT 48025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-JL-2023
LOT 48031 Meilleur avant Best Before 31-JL-2023
LOT 48039 Meilleur avant Best Before 08-AU-2023
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: 1001 Fondues, Telephone: 418-929-7195, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
