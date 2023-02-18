Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/1001-fondues-brand-cheese-fondues-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : 1001 Fondues

: 1001 Fondues Product : cheese fondues

: cheese fondues Companies: 1001 Fondues

1001 Fondues Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese

and beer fondue 125 g 6 28110 60803 1 LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023 LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023 LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023 LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese

and beer fondue 350 g 6 28110 60802 4 LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023 LOT 14333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 14339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023 LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023 LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023 LOT 14013 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023 LOT 14024 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-AL-2023 LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 14034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023 LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue

Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider 125 g 6 28110 60805 5 LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023 LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023 LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023 LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 16041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue

Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider 350 g 6 28110 60804 8 LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023 LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023 LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023 LOT 16348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 16354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 16038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023 LOT 16041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue GIN Violette 125 g 6 28110 60859 8 LOT 50327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023 LOT 50333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 50348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 50354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 50004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 50032 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 50038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue GIN Violette 350 g 6 28110 60858 1 LOT 50319 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-FE-2023 LOT 50327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023 LOT 50333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 50339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023 LOT 50348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 50354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 50004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 50017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023 LOT 50020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023 LOT 50032 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 50038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023 LOT 50041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan smoked cheese

fondue 125 g 6 28110 60848 2 LOT 40354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 40027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 40041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023 1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue

lightly smoked 350 g 6 28110 60847 5 LOT 40354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 40027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 40041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023 1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and

wine fondue 125 g 6 28110 60801 7 LOT 17320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023 LOT 17327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023 LOT 17329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023 LOT 17340 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MR-2023 LOT 17354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 17004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 17009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023 LOT 17020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023 LOT 17027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 17041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and

wine fondue 350 g 6 28110 60800 0 LOT 17320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023 LOT 17327 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-FE-2023 LOT 17329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023 LOT 17340 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MR-2023 LOT 17343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023 LOT 17354 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-MR-2023 LOT 17004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 17009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023 LOT 17018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023 LOT 17020 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023 LOT 17027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023 LOT 17038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023 LOT 17041 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue

St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains 125 g 6 28110 60870 3 LOT 18334 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MR-2023 LOT 18349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-MR-2023 LOT 18004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 18017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023 LOT 18025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-AL-2023 LOT 18031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 18034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023 LOT 18038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023



1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue

St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains 350 g 6 28110 60869 7 LOT 18334 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MR-2023 LOT 18349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-MR-2023 LOT 18004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 18017 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-AL-2023 LOT 18025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-AL-2023 LOT 18031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 18034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023 LOT 18038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023 1001

Fondues Tite + Frette

Fondue au fromage

à la bière 350 g 6 28110 60851 2 LOT 48229 Meilleur avant Best Before 17-FE-2023 LOT 48230 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-FE-2023 LOT 48237 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023 LOT 48250 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023 LOT 48262 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023 LOT 48266 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-MR-2023 LOT 48272 Meilleur avant Best Before 29-MR-2023 LOT 48286 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023 LOT 48293 Meilleur avant Best Before 20-AL-2023 LOT 48305 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 48328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-MA-2023 LOT 48342 Meilleur avant Best Before 08-JN-2023 LOT 48349 Meilleur avant Best Before 15-JN-2023 LOT 48355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-JN-2023 LOT 48010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-JL-2023 LOT 48019 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-JL-2023 LOT 48025 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-JL-2023 LOT 48031 Meilleur avant Best Before 31-JL-2023 LOT 48039 Meilleur avant Best Before 08-AU-2023





Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: 1001 Fondues, Telephone: 418-929-7195, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]