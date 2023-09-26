Food Producers of Canada's (FPC) Leadership Meets with Ministers Champagne and MacAulay to Address Canadian Grocery Price Inflation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Senior representatives of the Food Producers of Canada (FPC) and other representatives from the broader Canadian food manufacturing sector met this morning with the Honorable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) and the Honorable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agrifood (AAFC) in a joint effort to share information and to explore solutions to address the ongoing issue of grocery price inflation in Canada. The meeting initiative, undertaken by Minister Champagne, allowed for Canadian food manufacturing industry representatives to share their insights with government officials firsthand on the complex and varying cost pressures, and many supply disruptions which have led to higher food prices in Canada. The Ministers and FPC recognized the significant challenges and pressures on manufacturers to continue to produce high quality Canadian food products under uncertain business conditions and compounding cost increases. The Ministers, FPC, and other Canadian food manufacturers were clear that the current issue of higher grocery prices necessitated a fulsome approach be taken by all stakeholders and government to seek solutions and improved outcomes for Canadians.

FPC member companies are encouraged by the process led by the Ministers to gain a full and complete understanding the complexity of grocery pricing and commercial agreements which govern the business relationships between food suppliers and grocery retailers in Canada. FPC and others emphasised the need to implement the proposed Grocery Code of Conduct and underscored its support for the industry led initiative which has taken more than a year of negotiations and represents significant investment and compromise from all grocery chain stakeholders. The Ministers and industry leaders agree the Grocery Code of Conduct is a significant step toward greater fairness and transparency in commercial dealings between suppliers and retailers.

In conclusion, today's meeting achieved its goal of furthering the need to share information and work collaboratively with industry and government. FPC remains committed to help support Canadians during difficult times and recognizes the actions taken to address the crisis of affordability in Canadian grocery.

