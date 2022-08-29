FOOD NETWORK CANADA SERVES UP A FALL FEAST FULL OF PREMIUM PROGRAMMING

Frightfully Fabulous Halloween Content Includes New Series Halloween Cookie Challenge and Returning Fan-Favourites Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars, Corus Studios' The Big Bake: Halloween and Many More

Star-Studded New Series Include It's CompliPlated with Tabitha Brown, Guy's Ultimate Game Night with Guy Fieri, Bobby & Sophie on the Coast and Bobby's Triple Threat with Bobby Flay and Big Bad Budget Battle with Ree Drummond

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Food Network Canada's fall schedule is packed full of frightfully fabulous Halloween programming, heart-racing competitions, star-studded new series and returning fan-favourites. On September 12, the network kicks off seven consecutive weeks full of festive Halloween-themed content. A slate of much-anticipated new series also joins the schedule including It's CompliPlated , Guy's Ultimate Game Night , Bobby & Sophie on the Coast , Bobby's Triple Threat , Big Bad Budget Battle , plus the return of Corus Studios' Big Food Bucket List and the recently announced milestone 10th season of Top Chef Canada .

As the ultimate destination for jaw-dropping Halloween-themed programming, Food Network Canada begins this year's Halloween event with a new season of Halloween Baking Championship , a top five Food Network Canada program last falI*, with Season 8 (2x120, 6x60) premiering September 12. In each new episode airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, this season's batch of bakers are tasked with creating spell-binding treats for a chance to win $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.

Up next, Corus Studios' The Big Bake: Halloween (7x60) returns with more larger-than-life baking battles beginning September 18 at 7 p.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT, with new episodes moving to Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT beginning September 25. Each episode tasks three professional baking teams with designing, baking and decorating a grand-scale cake creation based on eerie themes, including creepy clowns, zombie high school, monsters on the move and more, for a chance to win $10,000. Brad Smith returns as host alongside judges Eddie Jackson and Ron Ben-Israel . Rounding out this season's judging panel is Danni Rose ; a talented self-taught home cook and baker, cookbook author and internet sensation whose recipes have been viewed more than 500 million times.

Then on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Road to Halloween Wars (1x60) premieres followed by back-to-back new episodes of the deliciously scary Halloween Wars (8x60), a top five Food Network Canada program last falI*, with beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Come September 25, one new episode airs each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with talented cake decorators, candy-makers and pumpkin carvers unite to frighten viewers with their haunted creations and compete for a chance to win a big cash prize. Adding to the festive fun is a new season of Outrageous Pumpkins (4x60), a top 10 Food Network Canada program last falI*, beginning September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with host Sunny Anderson overseeing a group of seven fierce carvers descend onto the pumpkin patch, determined to make Halloween history. Rounding out the schedule is new series Halloween Cookie Challenge , with competitors showing baking off their baking skills and Halloween thrills, debuting September 26 at 11 p.m. ET and Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat Special (1x60min) on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET with judges Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan challenging four young bakers to create a show-stopping dessert using Halloween candy.

Big Food Bucket List, Season 3, also returns with new episodes beginning September 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as host John Catucci continues his epic adventures across North America. Week-after-week viewers will be treated to more mouth-watering dishes and must-see culinary stops; including sky-high lemon pie topped with clouds of meringue, juicy beef brisket barbecued right on the beach, outrageously stacked 100-layer lasagna and a burrito jam-packed with crispy French fries.

Additional fall premieres include:

It's CompliPlated (6x60min)

New series premieres Tuesday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning September 27, new episodes move to Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Social media star and bestselling author Tabitha Brown challenges four talented chefs to please a particularly tricky panel of judges with delicious dishes that meet both dietary restrictions and taste preferences. Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan provides her expertise as these competitors battle it out for the $10,000 prize.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night (5x60min)

New series premieres Wednesday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Guy Fieri welcomes his celebrity friends to the Flavortown Lounge for outrageously fun and entertaining food-inspired games on Guy's Ultimate Game Night. This new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity. The celebs must stay on their toes as they play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. Guy's Ultimate Game Night contestants include actress Alyssa Milano, musician Brett Michaels, musician Carnie Wilson, television personality Carson Kressley, comedian Cheech Marin, Olympian Johnny Weir, television host Maria Menounos, actress Natasha Leggero, television personality Ross Matthews, actress Vivica A. Fox, and many more. Let the games begin!

No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys (5x60min)

New series premieres Wednesday, August 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

With millions of followers and a loyal fan base, comedy group The Try Guys are well-known for their curiosity, humour and willingness to try anything under the sun, often with hilarious results. No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys will see the group hit the road, stopping in a new city each episode where they must attempt to make two local restaurant's best-known dish with no recipe or instruction. In the end, the Try Guy with the most successful dish as determined by a local chef and guest judge wins and gets the chance to have their dish put on the restaurant's menu.

Cheat Day USA (13x30min)

New series premieres Thursday, September 1 with back-to back new episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Come September 8, new episodes air at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Follow Chef Robert Irvine as he travels across America to visit eateries, finding the craziest, most indulgent, most deliciously decadent meals to tuck into between gym days.

Bobby & Sophie on the Coast (3x60min)

New series premieres Friday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie take a delicious food tour of the sunny California coastline to explore old and new spots in Los Angeles' exploding food scene. Together they're on a mission to visit the top restaurants and chefs for delectable and inventive cuisine. With so much inspiration, Bobby can't resist using the local ingredients to cook up his own delicious dishes that perfectly reflect what California cuisine is all about

Bobby's Triple Threat (6x60min)

New series premieres Friday, September 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Food Network icon Bobby Flay is one of the best chefs on the planet and a master in the culinary arena, having spent his life competing at the highest level of cuisine. Now, Bobby has created the toughest culinary competition yet on the new six-episode series Bobby's Triple Threat. In each one-hour episode, one extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against the trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000. The stakes couldn't be higher, as Bobby celebrates and tests the most talented chefs in America.

Big Bad Budget Battle (6x60min)

New series premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Talented home cooks must save money, time and headaches in the kitchen to create next-level meals. From dishes made only from pantry items to reimagined leftovers, their cooking abilities will be tested in two rounds of relatable challenges. They need to pinch pennies so they don't blow their budget, make thrifty and delicious brunches and elevated one-pot dinner party meals. Host Ree Drummond , along with a panel of rotating judges including, Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips and Justin Warner, will decide the winner. In the end, the best cook and savviest saver will take home the trophy and one year's worth of groceries.

The Big Bake: Halloween is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin are Executive Producers and Jen Pratt is Co-Executive Producer. For Corus Studios and Food Network Canada, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Krista Look is Director of Original Lifestyle Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Big Food Bucket List is produced by Lone Eagle Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for Food Network Canada. For Lone Eagle Entertainment, Michael Geddes and Rachel Horvath are Executive Producers and Tanya Blake is Series Producer. For Corus Studios and Food Network Canada, Dora Fong is the Executive in Charge of Production, Krista Look is Vice President of Original Lifestyle Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Fall'21 (Aug 30/21 – Jan 2/22)//Rank based on 3+ airings, Mo-Su 2a-2a. AMA(000), A25-54, Food Network.

Food Network Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

