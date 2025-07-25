Food Cycle Science Partners with Newfoundland Communities to Revolutionize Food Waste Diversion from Local Landfills

Five rural Newfoundland municipalities adopt FoodCycler® programs to divert food waste from landfills using modern, in-home technology

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Newfoundland is taking a bold step forward in food waste innovation through a growing partnership between local municipalities and Canadian clean-tech company Food Cycle Science (FCS). With no green bin infrastructure currently available on the island, five communities - Gander, Corner Brook, Pasadena, Conception Bay South, and Portugal Cove–St. Philip's - have launched residential food waste diversion programs using the FoodCycler®, a countertop appliance that transforms food scraps into a dry, shelf-stable by-product that's easy to store, transport, or repurpose.

FoodCycler Household products: the powerful 5L-capacity Eco 5, and compact 3.5L capacity Eco 3. Both available in two colours. (CNW Group/Food Cycle Science)

These programs show how rural and remote communities can lead the way in sustainability by embracing decentralized, technology-driven solutions, without waiting for large-scale infrastructure. By offering households a simple, high-tech way to manage food waste at home, municipalities are reducing the burden on landfill systems while cutting down on hauling costs and emissions. In Gander's 200-household pilot, participating households are diverting an average of 255 kg of food waste per year, keeping the annual equivalent of 4,430 garbage bags out of the regional landfill and preventing an estimated 63.1 metric tonnes of CO₂e emissions annually.

"Our FoodCycler pilot program proved that giving residents a simple way to manage food waste at home can make a big difference," said Brian Hudson, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Pasadena. "It takes pressure off our whole waste system - less hauling, fewer emissions, and less going to landfill. If scaled community-wide, the impact would be significant."

"Partnerships with municipalities are at the heart of real progress in waste management. We're proud to have worked with over 180 communities and indigenous communities across Canada to decentralized food waste management and empower residents directly," said Christina Zardo, Director of Municipal Programs at Food Cycle Science.

With FoodCycler programs now spreading across Newfoundland, even small and remote communities have a practical and forward-looking way to reduce their environmental footprint from the comfort of their own kitchens.

About Food Cycle Science

Food Cycle Science is a Canadian clean-tech company that designs, manufactures, and distributes food waste diversion technologies and solutions. The company owns and produces the award-winning FoodCycler® food waste recycler, which transforms food scraps into nutrient-rich, garden-ready soil amendment. Through practical, scalable solutions, Food Cycle Science helps households, businesses, and municipalities reduce landfill waste, emissions, and disposal costs. Learn more at foodcyclescience.com.

SOURCE Food Cycle Science

For information on the Municipal Program contact: Mitch Downton, Government Relations and Partnerships Manager: [email protected]; For media inquiries contact: Rana Danesh, Marketing & Brand Director: [email protected]