Food Companies Ranked in First Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard

Loblaws, Sobeys, Tim Hortons, and other leading brands are ranked on their animal welfare performance in new Mercy For Animals report.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mercy For Animals released the inaugural Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard, the first report ranking Canada's major food companies on their animal welfare practices. The report scores 40 well-known retailers, restaurants, and other companies on their animal welfare commitments and progress toward implementation and ranks them into seven performance tiers. The full 2021 Canada Animal Welfare Scorecard is available here.

Companies in the 2021 scorecard include Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart, Nestlé, Tim Hortons, and A&W. Whole Foods and Chipotle are among the top performers, while Costco and Sysco rank in the lowest tiers.

"With the recent development of ag-gag laws in Canada, which punish whistleblowers shining a light on egregious animal abuse, Canadian consumers deserve to know which companies are keeping their promises to the public and which ones are not," said PJ Nyman, corporate relations specialist at Mercy For Animals.

Millions of animals at industrial farms and slaughterhouses in Canada suffer tremendously—pigs confined in crates so small the animals can't turn around, hens kept in crowded cages where they can't even spread their wings, and chickens raised for meat bred to grow so large so quickly that they struggle to walk. Many corporations have made promises to the public to ban these cruel practices, and while some are making progress, others have failed to take action or lack transparency in following through on their promises.

This scorecard will be published annually and serves to keep Canadians informed about how companies rank on animal welfare. All companies are urged to report progress toward their commitments and to ensure they have meaningful, time-bound policies to reduce suffering for animals in their supply chains.

To schedule an interview with PJ Nyman, contact Sarah Von Alt at [email protected].

Mercy For Animals is a leading global nonprofit working to construct a compassionate food system. Active in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and India, the organization has conducted more than 80 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, moved more than 300 food companies to adopt animal welfare policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Join us at MercyForAnimals.org.



SOURCE Mercy For Animals

For further information: Sarah Von Alt, (614) 377-0232, [email protected], mercyforanimals.org

Related Links

mercyforanimals.org

