Food Banks Canada Proudly Recognizes the Recipients of the 2025 Partner Awards

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Food Banks Canada is celebrating the recipients of its 2025 Partner Awards. Each of these organizations has consistently helped to drive meaningful progress in the fight against hunger across Canada. These awards recognize partners whose outstanding contributions of product, services in kind, and funding are strengthening food banks and communities from coast to coast to coast and advancing our shared mission of relieving hunger today and preventing hunger tomorrow.

"At a time when the need for food banks is greater than before, we are so grateful to our incredible partners who continue to show up and support in extraordinary ways," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Nearly 2.2 million visits are made to food banks each month, more than double the number just six years ago. The leadership and commitment shown by these partners are creating real and lasting impact for families and individuals across the country who need it the most. We are honoured to work alongside them and to take this moment to celebrate their contributions."

Food Banks Canada is thrilled to celebrate the following award recipients:

Product Partner of the year- Egg Farmers of Canada

Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) is recognized as the 2025 Product Partner of the Year in recognition of their outstanding generosity and leadership. With the highest contribution value of product among all partners, their support made a significant and meaningful impact, demonstrating a strong commitment to addressing food insecurity and strengthening communities across Canada. Backed by 1,295 Canadian egg farmers and farm families from coast to coast, EFC has long been dedicated to supporting food banks across the country, including those in remote Northern locations. Their ongoing donations of millions of fresh eggs to Food Banks Canada allow food banks across the country to provide this nutritious, protein-packed and versatile staple.

Services In-kind Partner of the year- Canadian National Railway (CN)

Canadian National Railway (CN) is recognized for its elevated partnership and in-kind support. Guided by its mission to build safer, stronger, more sustainable and prosperous communities, CN's funding and logistics support of our National Food Sharing System (NFSS) have helped move millions of pounds of food from coast‑to‑coast‑to‑coast. This partnership has played a vital role in relieving hunger by ensuring communities across Canada have reliable access to nutritious food. CN's dedicated commitment, collaborative approach, and leadership continue to strengthen Food Banks Canada's impact and demonstrate their reliability as a valued partner.

Funding Partner of the year- Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is recognized as the 2025 Funding Partner of the Year for its increased financial contribution and sustained commitment to point of sale fundraising supported by innovative ideas that meaningfully increased funds raised. Food Banks Canada is proud to recognize Loblaw Companies Limited as a Transformational Partner. Through its long-standing collaboration with Food Banks Canada, Loblaw activates its bi-annual Loblaw Feed More Families™ Food Drive in participating Loblaw banner stores from coast to coast. This nationwide effort plays a critical role in supporting food banks and helping provide millions of meals to communities across Canada. Through the Retail Food Program (RFP) and integrated support across multiple channels, Loblaw has demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to maximizing impact for communities across Canada. In addition to its leadership in fundraising, Loblaw contributes year-round impact through its participation in Food Banks Canada's Retail Food Program. By rescuing surplus food and essential household items from local stores and redistributing them to nearby food banks, Loblaw helps reduce food waste while strengthening local communities.

Foundation Partner of the year- PepsiCo Foundation

PepsiCo Foundation is recognized as the Foundation Partner of the Year in celebration of its leadership and focus on advancing food systems across Canada. Through its support of Food Banks Canada, the Foundation helps increase access to nutritious food by strengthening distribution, recovering surplus agricultural products, and improving the long-term efficiency and reach of local food programs. Together, PepsiCo Foundation and Food Banks Canada are helping food banks nationwide deliver reliable, nutritious food to communities facing food insecurity.

Growth Partner of the Year- Amazon

Amazon is recognized as the 2025 Growth Partner of the Year. Their support expanded meaningfully across multiple fronts. Through increased in-kind service supply to our National Food Sharing System and our After the Bell Program, and through financial contributions in support of Emergency Response efforts, Amazon significantly deepened its impact year over year. Their growing commitment has helped ensure that timely, critical support reaches communities when they need it most. As a Food Banks Canada partner for over five years, Amazon has demonstrated a strong ongoing commitment to the fight against food insecurity. Their support has helped families and communities across Canada who need it most.

New Partner of the Year- RBC

RBC is recognized as the 2025 New Partner of the Year in acknowledgement of its exceptional inaugural year and top-tier contribution. From the outset demonstrated strong leadership and generosity, making an immediate and meaningful impact while laying the groundwork for a powerful and enduring partnership. RBC focuses on improving community quality of life through initiatives that support youth skills development, environmental sustainability, and inclusive opportunities. RBC has provided significant support to Food Banks Canada's food transformation and agriculture recovery work. By acquiring valuable food for the food bank network that would otherwise go to waste, and taking practical steps – such as gleaning, washing, bagging, and freezing – we are building a resilient food bank network that improves access to nutritious food across Canada.

The honorees were selected in recognition of the outstanding impact of their 2025 contributions and for their deep and ongoing engagement with Food Banks Canada's mission. Through their leadership and generosity, these award recipients are helping drive meaningful progress towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: to create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada

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