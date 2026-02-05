TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Marking a decade in their collaborative fight against food insecurity, Food Banks Canada and Walmart Canada are launching the 2026 Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, a national fundraising effort to strengthen local food banks and support people across Canada facing food insecurity. From February 5 to March 4, 2026, people in Canada can support their local food banks with much-needed funds, food and essential items by donating in-store and online with Walmart Canada.

To kick off the 10th campaign, Walmart Canada is contributing $1 million, reinforcing its commitment to helping food banks meet growing demand in communities across the country.

Since launching in 2017, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has become a cornerstone of the longstanding Food Banks Canada and Walmart Canada partnership. Together, the campaign has helped generate millions of meals for food banks across the country, making a meaningful difference for individuals and families when they need it most.

"Over the years, Walmart Canada's unwavering support has been a lifeline for those facing food insecurity, bringing comfort in times of uncertainty and restoring hope when it's needed most," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Thank you to the entire Walmart Canada team for 10 years of Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Your partnership over the last decade has made a meaningful difference in communities across the country."

Customers can support their local food bank in these easy ways:

Donate in-store at the register, including rounding up their in-store purchase to the next dollar and donating the difference.

Make a donation online.

Donate food and essential household items at a Walmart store.

Every dollar raised stays local, with 100% of the funds directed to the local food bank paired with each Walmart store.

The impact of the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is amplified by Walmart Canada's broader, year-round support of food banks. Walmart is part of Food Banks Canada's Retail Food Program. Walmart stores are connected to nearby food banks to donate surplus food. This connection has provided over 202 million meals to people in Canada who've needed them the most.

"Fight Hunger. Spark Change. is powered by the passion of our associates and the generosity of our customers," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications. "For 10 years, they've come together to support their local food bank through fundraising and donations. As we mark this milestone and 15 years of partnership with Food Banks Canada, we're incredibly proud to keep showing up for communities across Canada."

Walmart Canada joined in Food Banks Canada's Retail Food Program in 2011 with just 40 participating stores and 74,577 pounds of donated food. Today, more than 400 Walmart stores and facilities take part, having donated 99 million pounds of food to food banks nationwide. The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign further strengthens this impact by helping food banks purchase shelf-stable and fresh food, while also supporting food sharing, distribution and capacity building initiatives.

Food Banks Canada encourages people in Canada to join the fight to end hunger by donating at their local Walmart store or online to make a meaningful difference in communities across the country.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $850 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada

[email protected]