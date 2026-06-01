Canada has a generational opportunity to reduce poverty

Food Banks Canada's 2026 Poverty Report Cards shows that despite some positive legislative steps, country is still treading water in the face of historic food insecurity

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's resilience against poverty and food insecurity improved slightly in 2026 -- but without urgent, federal action to modernize EI, and provincial and territorial improvements to social assistance -- that positive progress is at risk of being swept away, warns Food Banks Canada in its 2026 Poverty Report Cards.

www.foodbankscanada.ca (CNW Group/Food Banks Canada)

According to the new reports, the introduction of the Grocery and Essentials Benefit, progress toward automatic tax filing, expanded dental care and the strengthening of the Canada Child Benefit nudged Canada's overall grade up from a D in 2025 to a D+ in 2026.

In its 2026 Poverty Report Cards, Food Banks Canada outlines a practical roadmap to help governments prioritize poverty reduction strategies, while issuing an urgent call for the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, to do their part to reduce food insecurity and poverty.

Canada 2026 Poverty Report Card

Highlights 2026 2025 Overall Grade D+ D Food Insecurity Grade F F Legislative Progress C C

Federal Policy Recommendations Reform EI permanently to create modern supports for today's workforce Close the cost-of-living gap in the Groceries and Essentials Benefit for Northern Canada Conduct a national review of social assistance and federal transfers See regional highlights below

Canada Needs Modern EI for Modern Workplace

"Canada needs modern EI for our modern workplace. Too many workers-- youth, gig, self-employed, part-time and precarious workers -- are all paying the price for decades of temporary, band-aid policies. As unemployment trends upwards, combined with increased living costs and economic uncertainty, our broken and outdated EI system is one of the greatest threats to Canada's resiliency," explains Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley.

Join the Call for Modern EI Reform

"Change is possible. It's time to make the generational investment and comprehensive reforms needed to rebuild and modernize EI for modern workers," urges Beardsley.

"Join with us in calling for a stronger Canada where everyone has access to the food they need to thrive. Join Food Banks Canada's call-to-action to let your federal representatives know that you support a modern EI for Canada's modern workforce."

Treading Water Against Rising Food Insecurity

Encouragingly, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador saw modest improvements in their overall grade compared to 2024; both provinces moved forward on many recommendations outlined in past Food Banks Canada reports. Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan also posted slight 2026 improvements.

Alberta and Ontario stayed consistent, indicating no improvement. Quebec, once a significant national leader, saw its overall grade decline in 2026. While the province still has the nation's lowest poverty rate, the gap with other provinces has shrunk. New Brunswick, PEI, and BC also saw their overall grades decline in 2026, suggesting that poverty reduction efforts have stalled, or even regressed, in those provinces. New Brunswick received the only failing grade, indicating that poverty reduction efforts have not kept pace with growing needs.

In the North, the report spotlights the impact of chronic underinvestment, emergency-levels of food insecurity and calls out for dedicated investments in Indigenous data sovereignty alongside Indigenous-led infrastructure and skills training.

BC 2026 2024 Overall Grade D D+ Policy Recommendations: Restore $3B commitment to improve social assistance

Fulfill commitment to introduce a grocery rebate

Maintain BC Housing's capital budget at a minimum $1.2B annually through 2030

ALBERTA 2026 2024 Overall Grade D- D- Policy Recommendations: Establish a permanent rent control guideline

Transform one-time affordability payments into a permanent Alberta Family Benefit

Develop a new poverty reduction strategy with legislated targets

SASKATCHEWAN 2026 2024 Overall Grade D+ D- Policy Recommendations: Introduce a refundable Saskatchewan Child Benefit

Index Saskatchewan Income Support and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability to inflation

Introduce basic rent increase guidelines

MANITOBA 2026 2024 Overall Grade C- D- Policy Recommendations: Increase and index Employment and Income Assistance rates

Develop a comprehensive, provincial food security strategy

Enhance the Rent Assist program

ONTARIO 2026 2024 Overall Grade D- D- Policy Recommendations: End the 8-year rate freeze and increase Ontario Works

Restore full rent control coverage across all rental units

Introduce a new poverty reduction strategy with clear enforceable targets

QUEBEC 2026 2024 Overall Grade C C+ Policy Recommendations: Build affordable housing at scale to close the supply gap

Raise social assistance to at least the poverty line

Raise the minimum wage and commit to a living wage pathway

NEWFOUNDLAND and LABRADOR 2026 2024 Overall Grade D+ D- Policy Recommendations: Set clear poverty reduction targets

Deliver a family affordability action plan

Develop a Labrador food affordability and access plan

NEW BRUNSWICK 2026 2024 Overall Grade F D- Policy Recommendations: Make rent protection permanent and strengthen tenant rights

Raise social assistance to a level that meets basic needs -- and index to inflation

Build a plan to raise the minimum wage to a living wage

NOVA SCOTIA 2026 2024 Overall Grade D D- Policy Recommendations: Raise social assistance to cover basic needs

Restore and expand employment and skills training programs

Release a new poverty reduction strategy with clear targets

PEI 2026 2024 Overall Grade D+ C- Policy Recommendations: Raise social assistance rates to the poverty line and index to inflation

Establish a permanent, affordable housing financing fund

Increase the minimum wage

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES 2026 2024 Legislative Progress Grade* D F Policy Recommendations: Raise the minimum wage to at least $22.50/hour and index to inflation

Increase Income Assistance and all benefit payments by 15% over three years -- and index to inflation

Invest in Indigenous data sovereignty *overall grade incomplete due to unavailability of data

YUKON 2026 2024 Legislative Progress Grade* D C Policy Recommendations: Reduce housing costs and maintain rental protections

Index the Yukon Supplementary Allowance and increase support for people with disabilities

Develop a Skills Development Fund in partnership with Yukon First Nations, labour unions and employers *overall grade incomplete due to unavailability of data

NUNAVUT 2026 2024 Legislative Progress Grade* INC D Policy Recommendations: Strengthen Indigenous leadership in data sovereignty and measurement

Expand and modernize the Nunavut Child Benefit

Ensure Arctic infrastructure and defense investments create local jobs and skills development *overall grade incomplete due to unavailability of data

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity.

Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report.

Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes.

Our vision is clear: to create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Food Banks Canada

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