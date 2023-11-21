Food Banks Canada and SkipTheDishes join forces for their Fourth Annual Winter Charity Campaign, Give and Take(Out)

SkipTheDishes, in partnership with Food Banks Canada, will help provide critically needed food and personal hygiene items this Giving Tuesday and deliver limited-edition totes designed by acclaimed artist Briony Douglas to Canadians supporting the cause

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - With food bank usage in Canada at an all-time record high, SkipTheDishes and Food Banks Canada are banding together this Giving Tuesday to provide emergency food and resources to Canadian families who need it most. Beginning November 28, Canadians can help Skip reach its goal of donating the value of 2,000 Give Boxes containing the ten most needed food and personal hygiene items to families facing food insecurity, in addition to Skip's $100,000 matching donation with Food Banks Canada.

Getting involved is easier than ever and comes at no cost to Canadians looking to give and "take out hunger" in our communities. From November 28 until December 1, simply head to Skip Express Lane via the website or SkipTheDishes mobile app and add a Give Box to your cart, at no cost to you, before checking out.

Skip will then donate the value of the Give Box, which highlights the top ten items identified as the most in need by Food Banks Canada, on your behalf – up to a total donation of $100,000. These top needed items include: pasta and pasta sauces, canned fish and meats, canned beans and soups, canned fruits and vegetables, meat alternatives, dairy products, rice and whole grain cereals, infant foods and formula, bathroom tissue and diapers and personal hygiene products.

"With food banks visits in 2023 surpassing the highest levels in Canadian history, initiatives such as our annual Winter Charity campaign with SkipTheDishes are more important than ever before," says Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. "We're incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Skip and through these donations, we will be able to provide more families with immediate access to nutritious food."

To thank Canadians for their support, the first 500 customers to include a Give Box with their order on Skip Express Lane will receive a limited-edition reusable tote, designed by acclaimed Canadian artist and food insecurity advocate, Briony Douglas . The design features the items that are most in need.

"Food Banks Canada is an organization that is close to my heart, as ensuring affordable access to food within our local communities is top of mind for me - and likely for many Canadians who are grappling with rising food and housing costs," says Briony Douglas. "It's why I was so honoured to be part of this year's campaign and create a piece of artwork that can drive greater awareness of the increasing number of Canadians that need our help during this challenging time."

This is Skip's fourth consecutive year working with Food Banks Canada on their Winter Charity Campaign, which has provided more than 4.7 million meals across Canada, as well as weekly food donations from Skip Express Lane store locations to local food banks across the country. Both organizations continue to share the common goal of creating immediate and long-term solutions to combat food insecurity:

Visits to food banks have increased by 78.5 per cent since 2019.

In March 2023 alone, there was almost 2 million visits to food banks in Canada .

alone, there was almost 2 million visits to food banks in . One-third of food bank clients are children.

The top reasons people accessed a food bank this year were food costs, housing costs, low wages or not enough hours of work.

"As Canada's homegrown food delivery network, we're committed to continuing our fight against food insecurity in our communities, because no one deserves to go hungry," says Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations. "Through our dedicated partnership with Food Banks Canada and Canadians' ongoing support, we look forward to taking meaningful steps forward to alleviate hunger and help those in need this holiday season."

Canadians can support families in need by adding a Give Box to their cart (at no cost to you) before placing an order on Skip Express Lane from November 28 to December 1. If you are not able to place an order on Skip Express Lane, Canadians can also donate directly to Food Banks Canada on November 28th, where Skip will match contributions up to a total of $100,000.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent need tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 2 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food, and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

