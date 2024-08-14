Food Allergy Canada Introduces "All About Food Allergy" School Program to Educate, Support and Empower the Next Generation

New Free, Curriculum-Linked Program Aims to Foster Understanding, Safety, and Inclusion in Classrooms Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Food Allergy Canada, the nation's leading patient organization dedicated to supporting over three million Canadians impacted by food allergy, launches its " All About Food Allergy " student program–a comprehensive, curriculum-linked and medically-reviewed program designed for students in grades 4 to 6 and available for free to educators across Canada.

Educating and Empowering Through Knowledge

Food allergy affects over 600,000 Canadian children—equivalent to three children in every classroom of 30. Despite the prevalence of this serious medical condition, significant gaps in understanding and management persist, often leading to social exclusion and anxiety among children with food allergy. Inconsistent understanding, including the potential for life-threatening reactions, also impacts the broader public's ability to support individuals with food allergy. With a medical condition connected to food, preventing reactions and staying safe is a shared responsibility.

"Food is more than sustenance; it's a basis for connection. However, for kids with food allergy, managing their condition can be challenging," said Jennifer Gerdts, Executive Director of Food Allergy Canada. "Schools have a significant role to play in educating on food allergy, and our program is a crucial step in building skills and knowledge to create informed communities that can support and include everyone at the table."

Program Highlights

Endorsed by Physical and Health Education Canada, the "All About Food Allergy" program was designed with cross-curricular integration in mind and is ready to use. Four modules, each 30 minutes, will educate students about food allergy. Program features include:

Comprehensive Learning Modules : Educators are provided with lesson plans, learning resources and guided activities that are easy to implement.

: Educators are provided with lesson plans, learning resources and guided activities that are easy to implement. Teacher Support : Instructional guides and pre/post assessments help teachers track student progress.

: Instructional guides and pre/post assessments help teachers track student progress. Empathy Building: Activities designed to foster empathy and support among affected students, helping to normalize food allergy and reduce stigma, social exclusion, bullying and anxiety.

Food Allergy Canada invites educators to integrate the "All About Food Allergy" program into their classrooms. Teachers will play a pivotal role in enhancing students' knowledge and awareness regarding food allergy, contributing to safer and inclusive communities across Canada.

The " All About Food Allergy " student program is a collaboration with the Sweet Caroline Foundation, which was established to honour the life of 14-year-old Caroline Lorette and promote anaphylaxis education.

About Food Allergy Canada

Food Allergy Canada is a national non-profit and Canada's leading patient organization committed to educating, supporting, and advocating for the more than three million Canadians impacted by food allergy. The organization focuses on providing the education and support needed to effectively navigate food allergy, building informed and supportive communities, and acting as the national voice on key issues.

For more information on the "All About Food Allergy" program and access to resources visit foodallergycanada.ca/SchoolProgram .

