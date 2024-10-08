Allergy Awareness Is A Win For Restaurants: Safety, Confidence Drive Dining Choices For 80% Of Canadians with Food Allergies

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Food allergies drive consumer choice and loyalty in the Canadian dining scene. According to new research from Food Allergy Canada, 80% of people with food allergies and 44% of those without say that allergen management policies influence their decisions when choosing a restaurant.

"Over 3 million Canadians are affected by food allergies, with an estimated $6.5 billion spent annually by these households on dining out," says Jennifer Gerdts, Executive Director of Food Allergy Canada. "Allergy-aware establishments have a huge opportunity to grow their share of this underserved market."

Recipe for Success reveals untapped opportunities for Canadian restaurants to grow a loyal client base and gain market share. Strategic Navigator surveyed 1,500 Canadians to understand what drives their restaurant decisions and spending.

The research reveals that providing accurate ingredient information and accommodating people with food allergies drives consumer loyalty and is good for the bottom line:

Food-allergic consumers are less price-sensitive. Cost is the top barrier to eating out more often for 65% of not-allergic consumers, compared to only 39% of consumers with food allergies.

Food-allergic consumers are loyal, with 86% saying their food allergy drives their restaurant loyalty.

with 86% saying their food allergy drives their restaurant loyalty. Food-allergic consumers drive restaurant choice, even when dining with non-allergic friends and family.

Food Allergy Canada has developed Think Food Allergy, a short video and resources to help Canadian food service establishments become more allergy-aware. Many operators, including Oliver & Bonacini restaurants, Pizzeria Libretto, Compass Group, and Kawartha Dairy, already use the free training. "We encourage all industry operators to join the conversation by downloading our free training resources at ThinkFoodAllergy.ca," says Gerdts.

"At Pizzeria Libretto, we know that bringing people together over a meal builds community, and that should include people with food allergies. The Think Food Allergy training materials are easy-to-use and help our team be more allergy-aware. The video and fact sheets give our team the information they need to be confident when welcoming guests with food allergies.

Chef Rocco Agostino, Pizzeria Libretto

"At the Rabbit Hole, using Food Allergy Canada's Think Food Allergy tools and resources aligns perfectly with our commitment to food quality and exceptional hospitality. Access to these resources is crucial for maximizing the financial benefit to our business while empowering our staff with the knowledge and confidence to ensure every guest is served safely and has an optimal dining experience. I encourage everyone across the foodservice sector to use them."

Chef Andrew Nowry, The Rabbit Hole

"Accommodating the needs of food-allergic consumers is not just a matter of public health but also a strategic economic opportunity for the Canadian food service industry. Restaurants that implement robust allergy-aware policies can tap into a significant, loyal customer base, enhancing their competitive edge and potentially boosting their bottom line. It's a win-win scenario where consumer safety aligns perfectly with business growth."

Dr. Sylvain Charlebios, Professor, Senior Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Dalhousie University

"At Kawartha Dairy, we've been creating great family memories since 1937. We take pride and care to ensure everyone, including those with food allergies, can safely enjoy our products. 'Think Food Allergy' from Food Allergy Canada provides terrific resources and the necessary tools to serve every guest across the industry with confidence."

Lennie Ouimette, Director, Quality Assurance & Food Safety, Kawartha Dairy

"At Compass Group Canada, managing food allergies is an essential part of creating a safe and welcoming dining experience for our guests. Our partnership with Food Allergy Canada has been invaluable in refining our allergen management program to better support our guests. Their tools perfectly complement our resources, raising awareness and helping us ensure that our guests with food allergies can dine with confidence and peace of mind."

Tanya Waraich, HSQA Manager, Compass Group Canada

To read the full report and download free resources visit ThinkFoodAllergy.ca

About Food Allergy Canada:

Food Allergy Canada is a national charity and the country's leading patient organization committed to educating, supporting, and advocating for the more than 3 million Canadians impacted by food allergy. The organization focuses on improving daily quality of life by providing education and support needed to effectively navigate this medical condition, building informed and supportive communities, and acting as the national voice on key patient issues.

