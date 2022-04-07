The Gatineau-based company will continue growing GoLibro®, a virtual library and on-demand book-printing platform

GATINEAU, QC, April 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A family-owned business for more than 100 years, Imprimerie Gauvin is looking to the future with GoLibro®. Launched in 2020, the innovative platform meets industry needs by offering publishers a virtual library and the ability to order the number of books they need.

GoLibro® allows Gauvin's customers to automate the print ordering process and deliver copies to multiple addresses. In so doing, publishers can reduce the number of copies they need to print, simplifying inventory management and cutting down on book returns.

To support the growth of Imprimerie Gauvin and GoLibro®, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Outaouais is investing $1 million in the company. This financing will help the company acquire new high-performance equipment and invest in business and operational intelligence.

"We are pleased to announce our new partnership with the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ. By investing in Imprimerie Gauvin, they are supporting ongoing innovation and the growth of GoLibro®, our virtual library and short-run print-on-demand platform for publishers. I would like to thank Édith Gaudet and her team for their confidence in us, which will allow us to further promote the expertise we have developed right here in the Outaouais region," said André Gauvin, president of Imprimerie Gauvin, which was founded in 1892 by his great-grandfather, G. E. Gauvin.

"As Imprimerie Gauvin celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, the company continues to adapt to its market to ensure its future. GoLibro® shows that innovation has a place in industries such as printing, even six centuries after the invention of the Gutenberg press. This is why we are proud to welcome Imprimerie Gauvin to our portfolio of regional SMEs," said Édith Gaudet, regional vice-president of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ for the Outaouais, Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions.

A part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ help further regional economic development in Québec by channelling the savings of 734,580 Quebecers into local investments. The Fonds régionaux have invested $1.15 billion in 1,500 companies since their inception in 1996, supporting nearly 55,500 jobs.

