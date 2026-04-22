It will add 164 rental units on Lucille-Teasdale Boulevard in a fast-growing and sought-after area of Terrebonne.

This project aligns with the vision of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which aims to reach $12 billion in assets linked to sustainable development by 2027.

A sustainable and repeatable approach

Built in mass timber, a low-carbon material, the project targets Zero Carbon Building – Design certification from the Canada Green Building Council through a design that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves energy performance and incorporates reuse from the outset. The timber is supplied by Nordic Structures – Chantiers Chibougamau, a long-standing partner of the Fonds.

"As sole investor, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is advancing a model that can be applied across projects. We are accelerating the delivery of new homes to help address the current shortage, while showing that mass timber offers a more sustainable and responsible way to build--and that repeating the model can reduce timelines and costs. This project reflects the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient Québec that can adapt to environmental and socio-economic change," said Janie C. Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"This development uses a prefabricated mass timber structure that enables material reuse, improves energy performance and enhances comfort for residents. It also helps reduce the carbon intensity of our real estate portfolio while creating quality living environments that benefit the broader community," said Martin Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

"This project embodies the vision for development that we are pursuing in Terrebonne: providing more housing while focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions. It will make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life for our residents by addressing very real issues such as the housing shortage and climate challenges," concluded Mathieu Traversy, mayor of Terrebonne.

An innovative concept

For the first time in North America, a tall mass timber building will use Québec-developed Upbrella technology--a covered construction system that improves site safety and protects materials from the elements. The development uses an integrated design process with project partners Provencher Roy, Genimac, Elema and JCB Construction Canada--two partners of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ--as well as Développement immobilier CT, Dyotte Déom Paysage and MJM Conseillers en acoustique, with technical support from Cecobois, Québec's centre of expertise in commercial wood construction.

The first units are expected to be delivered in spring 2028.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has mobilized and engaged Québec by leveraging the retirement savings of more than 816,000 shareholders.

With net assets totaling $23 billion as of November 30, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and growth investments, guided by the belief that its investments generate both financial and societal impact. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or LinkedIn.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ contributes to Québec's economic development by strategically investing alongside industry leaders in profitable real estate projects. It supports sustainable projects across the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors. As at December 31, 2025, the Fonds immobilier had 32 projects in development or under construction valued at $4.7 billion, including nearly 5,000 residential units under construction, and 78 operating assets totalling 6,445 residential rental units. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Media contacts: Cécile Amara, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Media Relations Advisor, 438 467-0965, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Vice-President, Marketing, Communications and Media Relations, 514 707-5180, [email protected]