Increase of $3.46 since June 23, 2025

Highlights for six-month period ended November 30, 2025:

6-month return of 5.4%

12-month return of 6.7%

Annual compound returns of 8.4% over 3 years, 6.7% over 5 years and 7.3% over 10 years

Share value at $67,98 (+$3.46 since June 23, 2025 and +$4.27 since December 23, 2024)

Comprehensive income (profit) of $1.2 billion for the period

Net assets increased to $23.0 billion

$557 million invested by the Fonds and its regional, local and real estate network in the Québec economy during the period

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first six months of fiscal 2025-2026, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ generated comprehensive income (profit) of $1.2 billion for the benefit of more than 816,000 savers. The share value now stands at $67.98, representing a shareholder return of 5.4% for the six-month period ended November 30, 2025. During the period, the Fonds' regional, local and real estate network invested $557 million to further growth in the Québec economy.

As at November 30, 2025, the annual compound returns to shareholders (before tax credits) are 6.7% over 1 year, 8.4% over 3 years, 6.7% over 5 years and 7.3% over 10 years.

"The 6-month 5.4% return demonstrates the resilience of the Québec economy in the face of major structural changes in global trade. To help local businesses adapt to this new reality, the Fonds continues to support SMEs through both capital and hands-on guidance, helping them complete ownership transfers, strengthen competitiveness, accelerate a just technological transition and diversify export markets. The Fonds will also continue its efforts promote and increase workers' retirement savings," said Janie Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Investing tangibly in Québec's economy

During the period, the Fonds' regional, local and real estate network invested $557 million to stimulate the Québec economy.

To support business succession and growth at Groupe BPDL, the Fonds and the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean became shareholders in the Alma-based company, a North American leader in precast concrete. The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Bas-Saint-Laurent participated in the ownership transfer of Armoires Distinction in Rimouski.

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ continued to support residential construction to address the shortage of diversified housing supply, including social and affordable housing. In particular, affordable projects were announced and inaugurated in Rivière-du-Loup, Granby, Laval and Montréal.

Alongside CTI Life Sciences and Investissement Québec, the Fonds invested in the creation of Oligon Thérapeutiques, a biotechnology company pioneering novel treatments for oncology, immunology, and other diseases. In addition, the Fonds became the first institutional investor to back Alfar Capital II, a private growth equity fund created to support succession-driven growth and operational improvement in the manufacturing, information technology and services sectors.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ Bioénergie announced a strategic partnership with Keridis BioÉnergie, a Québec-based company specializing in the development and operation of agricultural biomethanization plants that produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and biofertilizers in Québec.

Opening of the random selection process

In recent weeks, the registration period opened for the random selection process, allowing individuals who wish to save for retirement through the Fonds to participate.

"There is still time to register for the random selection process for one-time or automatic bank contributions. This flexibility allows more workers to save for their future. With the rising cost of living, the 30% tax credits available for contributions to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ can make a meaningful difference in household budgets across Québec. This is especially important in light of the many challenges related to retirement savings, including the fact that the average income of Québec women aged 65 and over is nearly 30% lower than that of men," said Isabelle Renaud, Executive Vice-President, Savings Market.

The random selection process is open to all Québec residents aged 18 or older, whether or not they are a Fonds shareholder.

Interested individuals must register through their account on the Fonds' website. Those who do not yet have an account must create one to register. Selected individuals may subscribe for up to $5,000 in shares.

The Fonds may close the registration period once the planned subscription level is reached. The timing of registration may affect the probability of being selected.

The deadline for RRSP contributions to be included in the 2025 tax return is March 2, 2026.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has mobilized and engaged Québec by leveraging the retirement savings of more than 816,000 shareholders-savers.

With net assets totaling $23.0 billion as of November 30, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and growth investments, guided by the belief that its investments generate both financial and societal impact. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Prospective investors should read the prospectus before subscribing for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. A copy of the prospectus is available on the Fonds' website at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the Fonds' offices. Except for the six-month return, all returns shown are historical annual compound total returns that reflect changes in the share value and, where applicable, the reinvestment of all dividends. Returns do not take into account income taxes payable by a holder, which would reduce the return. Shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Subscribing for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ may qualify for labour-sponsored fund tax credits. The credits total 30%--15% Québec and 15% federal--and are capped at $1,500 per taxation year, corresponding to a $5,000 investment in Fonds de solidarité FTQ shares.

