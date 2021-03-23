With nearly 200 employees, the flourishing Lévis-based company

LÉVIS, QC, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Chaudière-Appalaches (FRS) is proud to announce a $1 million investment in Groupe Beaudoin. A leader in its field, the family business in Lévis (Saint-Nicolas) specializes in plumbing and heating services for the residential, commercial, industrial and institutional markets.

This investment will help improve the company's working capital to help it cope with the fluctuations inherent in the construction industry, the economic cycle and the pandemic. The capital will also be used to further many of Groupe Beaudoin's major projects, including the Medicago plant, the Roberval seniors' residence, the Valcartier residential complex, Club Med de Charlevoix and the expansion of HEC Montréal.

An inspiring story of family entrepreneurship

Established in 1976 under the name Plomberie Yvon Beaudoin, Groupe Beaudoin has carved itself a place of choice in its industry thanks to the hard work of its founder, his wife and their three sons. In August 2011, the family and the company were struck by tragedy when Yvon Beaudoin, his wife Marie-Paule, their eldest son Éric and his 8-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter accident.

Following this ordeal, the two younger brothers showed extraordinary resilience by taking over the reins of the family business while getting involved in their community. For nearly 10 years, Carl and Marco Beaudoin have managed to drive the business forward year after year and are projecting record-breaking sales in 2021 despite the pandemic. The two brothers were able to quickly adapt to the COVID-19 context while ensuring the health and safety of their employees and staying on course for growth.

With nearly 200 employees, Groupe Beaudoin is today one of the largest specialized plumbing contractors in Québec.

"For more than 45 years, Groupe Beaudoin has done everything it can to promote its expertise, satisfy its customers and remain a leader in its field. We owe the company's success first and foremost to an extraordinary team of exceptional people: our family members, our seasoned management team and our dedicated employees. They all work together to carry on our father's dream and to grow the business he created from scratch. The support of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Chaudière-Appalaches could not have come at a better time as Groupe Beaudoin is reaching new heights and continues to grow to ensure its longevity," said Groupe Beaudoin senior partners Carl and Marco Beaudoin.

"Besides standing out in the plumbing and heating markets, Groupe Beaudoin is an innovative Québec family business that makes a point of putting people at the forefront of everything they do. Its owners are an example of resilience, tenacity and courage that can inspire generations of entrepreneurs across Québec. This is one of the many reasons why the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ is extremely proud to support this partner who, like us, seeks to invest for a better society," said Frédéric Bernard, Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ for the Québec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been participating in the economic development of Québec's regions for over 24 years. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested over $1 billion in 1,400 companies, helping to support nearly 52,000 jobs.

About Groupe Beaudoin

Founded in 1976, Groupe Beaudoin offers plumbing, heating, radiant heating, cooling, compressed air and medical gas services as well as a multitude of energy-efficient natural gas and geothermal solutions. Constantly searching for the latest technologies on the market, the company serves the residential, commercial, industrial and institutional markets.

