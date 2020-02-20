Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ Partners with Devimco Immobilier on MAA Residential Project

"The MAA development has tremendous appeal because of its location in a sought-after neighbourhood where exceptional condo projects are sprouting and attracting many buyers. The immediate neighbourhood has high-density buildings with architectural interest and tremendous heritage value. The large-scale project is also great for job creation and will ultimately generate 1,100 jobs."

Normand Bélanger, President and CEO of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"We're proud to have this opportunity to showcase urban heritage with the MAA project and at the same time revitalize the iconic MAA Sports Club. MAA's residents will be mostly professionals who want to live close to work and enjoy the neighbourhood's lively "live, work, shop, play" environment, which includes close proximity to Parc Mont-Royal. At every step of the way, we made sure the MAA project respected the memory and spirit of this rich historic neighbourhood."

Marco Fontaine, Vice-President development, sales and marketing at Devimco Immobilier

Project overview:

Thirty-four storey building featuring 300 condominiums, built atop the MAA Sports Club, whose facade will be renovated and restored

Condo types: studio, one- to three-bedroom units, and penthouses

High-end interior finishings

Contemporary lobby with waiting area, concierge and doorman, 24/7 security

Common areas: gym, Nordic spa with complete thermotherapy circuit, lounge area with library and terrace overlooking downtown Montréal, dining room with catering space, game room with virtual golf

Common areas reserved for executive floors

Indoor parking

About the location:

2070 Peel Street in Montréal, between Sherbrooke Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard

Western part of downtown Montréal, Golden Square Mile neighbourhood, in the Ville-Marie borough

neighbourhood, in the borough In a prime location for employment and one of the most vibrant areas in the city

Near stores, services and entertainment venues

Walking distance to metro and train stations with access to Montréal's underground city

Club membership will include the following services:

Indoor semi-Olympic pool with hot tub and outside terrace

50,000 square feet of modern sports facilities including two training rooms, a multipurpose studio, a half-court basketball court, two squash courts, six studios for fitness classes

A sports clinic with physiotherapy, massage and spa services

A lounge

A bistro

Spacious changing rooms with permanent lockers

An exclusive signature boutique

A variety of professional services offered by recognized trainers, instructors and therapists

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD (transit-oriented development) complexes that combine commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. The company's real estate projects are noteworthy for producing unique living environments that take the needs of the people in the community into account.

Since 2005 Devimco Immobilier has been developing District GriffinTM a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Other projects include SOLAR UNIQUARTIERTM, the largest (TOD) project in Québec, a $1.5 billion development that will become a South Shore hub at the northwest intersection of highways 10 and 30.

Devimco Immobilier is also building Square Children'sTM, a new flagship project revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer will also begin construction this year on the MAA Condominiums & Penthouses, on Peel Street in downtown Montréal, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club whose revitalization will be part of it.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At December 31, 2019, the Fonds immobilier had 56 projects under construction or development with a combined value of $3.6 billion in progress that will create some 30,000 jobs, along with 74 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land slated for development and $90 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council.

