Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary and Launches L'humain d'abord Web Series
Oct 12, 2021, 13:24 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is celebrating its 30th anniversary and to mark the occasion is presenting a series of video clips shining the spotlight on partners with whom it builds innovative, impactful projects, as well as on its team and the people who benefit from its achievements.
The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is helping to build a better Québec by strategically investing in profitable, job-creating and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with industry leaders.
"For 30 years we have been working in a stimulating and profitable industry. We get involved in sustainable, innovative projects that benefit the Québec economy as a whole. Thanks to our partner developers and our team of professionals, we have a real impact on our communities. To mark this anniversary, we would like to introduce the women and men who participate in our projects. The Fonds immobilier, is above all a story of people, community and society. On behalf of our entire team, and more broadly, on behalf of Québec's workers and the shareholders-savers of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, I would like to thank everyone with whom we work to create responsible urban developments for future generations. We are investing for a better society with you, and thanks to you."
Normand Bélanger,
President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
"L'HUMAIN D'ABORD" WEB SERIES
The Web series L'humain d'abord [people first] presents three complementary profiles of Fond immobilier partner developers. Beginning with the social aspect of Fonds immobilier investments, the series presents Han-Logement, a non-profit organization that builds accessible housing for people with physical or intellectual disabilities. Focusing on sustainable development, it then presents Groupe Montoni's Espace Montmorency project in Laval, in which Groupe Sélection is also a partner. The series wraps up with a profile of Cloriacité Investissements, a partner from the next generation of developers that creates projects outside major urban centres aimed at active adults. A clip on the Fonds immobilier's management team is also part of this series.
The clips are available at www.fondsftq.com/realestate.
HIGHLIGHTS IN THE HISTORY OF THE FONDS IMMOBILIER DE SOLIDARITÉ FTQ
The Fonds immobilier has been providing expertise and know-how for the well-being of Québec society for 30 years. It focuses on quality projects in all real estate sectors: multi-use, residential, commercial, office, industrial and institutional. The organization has participated in many firsts:
|
1991
|
Creation of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ
|
1997
|
First commitment to social, community and affordable housing with the Fonds
|
1998
|
First technology park: Technoparc Saint-Laurent, with Desjardins Financial Security Life
|
2001
|
First biotechnology development centre in Laval, with the Institut national de la recherche
|
2008
|
Partnered with Groupe De Bertin to convert the Canada Post sorting centre at 300 Rue
|
2010
|
Participated in the redevelopment of the former Griffintown industrial wasteland in Montréal
|
2015
|
Partnered with Urbacon to build the largest and most secure data centre in Montréal (2015
|
2018
|
Partnered with Simons in the construction of Campus Simons, a multi-service fulfillment
|
2019
|
Partnered with MONTONI and Groupe Sélection in the development and construction of
|
2020
|
Partnered with Devimco Immobilier in the construction of residential buildings on the former site of
|
2021
|
Partnered with the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, Ivanhoé
About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At May 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $3.6 billion in progress that will create some 30,000 jobs, along with 98 properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $156 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.
