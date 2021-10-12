"For 30 years we have been working in a stimulating and profitable industry. We get involved in sustainable, innovative projects that benefit the Québec economy as a whole. Thanks to our partner developers and our team of professionals, we have a real impact on our communities. To mark this anniversary, we would like to introduce the women and men who participate in our projects. The Fonds immobilier, is above all a story of people, community and society. On behalf of our entire team, and more broadly, on behalf of Québec's workers and the shareholders-savers of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, I would like to thank everyone with whom we work to create responsible urban developments for future generations. We are investing for a better society with you, and thanks to you."

Normand Bélanger,

President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"L'HUMAIN D'ABORD" WEB SERIES

The Web series L'humain d'abord [people first] presents three complementary profiles of Fond immobilier partner developers. Beginning with the social aspect of Fonds immobilier investments, the series presents Han-Logement, a non-profit organization that builds accessible housing for people with physical or intellectual disabilities. Focusing on sustainable development, it then presents Groupe Montoni's Espace Montmorency project in Laval, in which Groupe Sélection is also a partner. The series wraps up with a profile of Cloriacité Investissements, a partner from the next generation of developers that creates projects outside major urban centres aimed at active adults. A clip on the Fonds immobilier's management team is also part of this series.

The clips are available at www.fondsftq.com/realestate.

HIGHLIGHTS IN THE HISTORY OF THE FONDS IMMOBILIER DE SOLIDARITÉ FTQ

The Fonds immobilier has been providing expertise and know-how for the well-being of Québec society for 30 years. It focuses on quality projects in all real estate sectors: multi-use, residential, commercial, office, industrial and institutional. The organization has participated in many firsts:

1991 Creation of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ



1997 First commitment to social, community and affordable housing with the Fonds

d'investissement de Montréal created by Phyllis Lambert and various private investors



1998 First technology park: Technoparc Saint-Laurent, with Desjardins Financial Security Life

Assurance Company and Fiducie du Technoparc Saint-Laurent. (1998 to 2004)



2001 First biotechnology development centre in Laval, with the Institut national de la recherche

scientifique – INRS (2001 to 2013)



2008 Partnered with Groupe De Bertin to convert the Canada Post sorting centre at 300 Rue

Saint-Paul in Québec City into an office building, one of the first LEED®-certified buildings

in Québec (2008 to 2013)



2010 Participated in the redevelopment of the former Griffintown industrial wasteland in Montréal

into a vibrant, urban living environment in partnership with Devimco Immobilier for the

construction of the District Griffin neighbourhood (2010 -) and in partnership with Prével,

Claridge and Rachel Julien for the construction of Bassins du Havre. (2011 to 2020)



2015 Partnered with Urbacon to build the largest and most secure data centre in Montréal (2015

to 2017)



2018 Partnered with Simons in the construction of Campus Simons, a multi-service fulfillment

centre for Maison Simons in Québec City



2019 Partnered with MONTONI and Groupe Sélection in the development and construction of

Espace Montmorency, the largest mixed-use real estate project in Laval



2020 Partnered with Devimco Immobilier in the construction of residential buildings on the former site of

the Maison Radio-Canada.



2021 Partnered with the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, Ivanhoé

Cambridge, the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, Fondaction, the Mirella and Lino

Saputo Foundation and the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation in the $151-million Capital

Social d'Investissement Immobilier fund, aimed at developing affordable and community

housing in Québec.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At May 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $3.6 billion in progress that will create some 30,000 jobs, along with 98 properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $156 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

