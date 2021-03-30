Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Cloriacité Investissements Team Up on a New Rental Development in Terrebonne

The project is part of the development of a new banner called CLORIACITÉ, the product of a strategic alliance between Odacité Immobilier , specializing in the development of commercial sites, and Cloria connected communities , which offers all-inclusive rental housing consisting of spacious units, 24/7 security, workspaces, an active living infrastructure and community gardens in bustling neighbourhoods.

"We've made changes to our project in the last few month because of COVID-19. Among other things, we incorporated a dedicated area at the main entrance where delivery people can safely drop off parcels. We also widened all the corridors to allow more distancing, and we changed the apartment locks to automatic. To ensure the best possible air quality, each unit will be equipped with an independent air exchanger, which is very popular with tenants. We integrated workspaces in some units and in the common areas to facilitate teleworking. We adapted quickly and are convinced that our project offers features that will set us apart on the market. Building on the success of the CLORIA Vallée-du-Richelieu project in Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, we're proud to continue developing CLORIACITÉ with the announcement of this second project in Terrebonne."

Maxime Camerlain,

President of Cloria connected communities

"We're pleased to seize this opportunity to start a business relationship with a new partner from the next generation of real estate developers and to actively participate in the launch of a new banner with strong expansion potential. This project marks a new era, offering adaptations sought by people who are living through the pandemic. In addition, we are helping revive the Québec economy by investing in a project that will create a total of nearly 300 jobs in all industries."

Normand Bélanger,

President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview:

173,283 ft 2 lot, including 127,320 ft 2 of rental space.

lot, including 127,320 ft of rental space. Five-storey building with 124 apartments.

Studios (550 ft 2 ) and 1- to 3-bedroom units ranging from 725 ft 2 to 1,250 ft 2 .

) and 1- to 3-bedroom units ranging from 725 ft to 1,250 ft . Each unit includes five stainless steel appliances, electricity, air conditioning, a large balcony and storage space.

High-end materials: quartz kitchen counters, large windows, and more.

Outdoor parking with 84 spaces as well as 110 spaces indoors.

Common areas designed according to strict and innovative hygiene measures: relaxation areas, common area kitchen with reception area, private lounge with billiard table and fireplace, home theatre room, co-working lounge, fitness centre, two conference rooms and a community garden to enjoy urban farming.

COVID-adapted interior layout:

Dedicated space added at the main entrance for deliveries and visitors including a sanitizer station and other hygiene measures.

Semi-automatic contactless doors at the building entrance.

Corridors widened to 6 feet.

Apartment doors equipped with automatic locks, unlockable with a chip or smart phone.

Hygiene and hand-washing station added in the outdoor garden.

Sanitizer stations in the lobby, next to elevators, in common areas and corridors.

Independent air exchanger in each unit.

Furniture arranged two metres apart in common areas.

Service agreements with local merchants and services.

Location:

On Montée Gagnon at the junction of Route 335 (corner of Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Louis Est) in Terrebonne .

. Immediate area consists primarily of residential buildings and neigbourhood businesses (IGA, TD Bank, Jean Coutu , McDonald's, gas station, etc.).

, McDonald's, gas station, etc.). Near parks and schools.

Access to public transit – three bus lines.

Easy access by road to Laval .

About Odacité Investissement

Odacité Immobilier stands out for its unique commercial and mixed urban developments. Odacité provides end-to-end project management and is a trusted partner and investor for profitable real estate projects. With solid experience and a well-established reputation, Odacité has been creating and building large-scale commercial real estate projects for more than 10 years.

About Cloria connected communities

Cloria communities are refined, intelligent complexes for active adults. Cloria offers an all-inclusive rental formula consisting of spacious soundproof and secure apartments, gathering areas, an on-site community director, access to essential and wellness services, active living facilities, and the promise of a community of neighbours who share a common lifestyle and similar interests.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 52 projects worth $3.5 billion in progress will create 28 000 jobs, 92 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $116 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

