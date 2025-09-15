Fonds de solidarité FTQ becomes first institutional investor

to support Alfar Capital II

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Alfar Capital today announced the closing of its second private equity fund, created to support succession-driven growth and operational improvement in the manufacturing, information technology and services sectors. The new fund totals commitments of $66 million, including up to $20 million from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the first institutional investor to back the initiative.

Building on his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, Fares Kabbani sold Inter-Power Group to Flow Control Group, a portfolio company of AEA Investors, in 2017. He served on its board and helped prepare the company's subsequent sale to Bertram Capital in 2019. Following this transaction, Mr. Kabbani founded Alfar Capital, and since then, the firm has distinguished itself through its ability to strengthen Québec's business ecosystem.

"Alfar Capital's mission is to give entrepreneurs access to capital, strategic resources and a network of experts to drive growth and innovation. We are delighted to welcome the Fonds de solidarité FTQ as we embark on this new stage," said Fares Kabbani, founder and managing partner of Alfar Capital.

"Alfar Capital leverages its deep understanding of regional economic dynamics to pursue an approach centred on operational optimization as both a competitive advantage and a growth driver. This is particularly relevant in today's geopolitical context, which requires us to intensify efforts to ensure the sustainability of Québec businesses and support the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Philippe P. Huneault, Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing – Fund Management, and Chief International Business Development Officer, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

About Alfar Capital

Alfar Capital is a private equity fund for entrepreneurs that uses a diverse playbook to deliver superior returns. Composed of seasoned entrepreneurs with extensive experience in successful partnerships, the Alfar Capital team understands the challenges business owners face and can help them strive to greater heights. alfarcap.com

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has mobilized and engaged Québec by leveraging the retirement savings of more than 808,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect investments in venture and growth capital, convinced that its investments generate both financial and societal impact. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Martin van den Hoeven, VP Finance and Investor Relations, Alfar Capital, 514 506-0855, poste 16, [email protected]; Cécile Amara, Advisor, Press Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 438 467-0965, [email protected]