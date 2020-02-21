Fonds de solidarité FTQ's Mario Tremblay Named Chair of SHARE's Board of Directors

"I thank my colleagues on SHARE's Board of Directors for their confidence. This nomination is first and foremost a testament to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's progress in the field of responsible investment since its creation in 1983. I look forward to working with my board colleagues, as well as with SHARE's dedicated staff led by CEO Kevin Thomas, towards a more sustainable and just economy," said Mr. Tremblay.

"I would like to thank David Levi, my predecessor as chair, for his many years of service. His commitment to responsible investment is unwavering, and it was an honour to serve with him on SHARE's board," continued Mr. Tremblay.

"Mario Tremblay and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ have provided leadership in responsible investment, not just in Quebec and Canada, but on the world stage as well," said Kevin Thomas, CEO of SHARE. "Mario looks for meaningful solutions that truly help working people and protect the environment we all depend on. Responsible investment is not just nice talk or a marketing exercise for him, he means business. And that's why he's a perfect fit as chair of SHARE's board."

For SHARE, responsible investment is not just for large investors. The organization's collaborative model enables small and medium-sized investors to access a meaningful program that is improving environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance and strengthening long-term value. SHARE's approach to responsible investment is rooted in the belief that ESG factors can affect the financial performance of investments as well as the sustainability of the capital markets on which they depend.

SHARE's investor network benefits from an affordable program that helps align investments with values through shareholder engagement, proxy voting, board and trustee education, policy advocacy and timely research. SHARE staff can also help funds develop policies, evaluate managers' proxy voting records and design implementation tools and communications materials for investors' approach to responsible investment.

SHARE's network includes more than 100 organizations with over $23 billion AUM.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital investment fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. As at November 30, 2019, the organization had $16.7 billion in net assets, and through its current portfolio of investments supports more than 215,000 jobs. The Fonds is a partner in more than 3,100 companies and today has over 700,000 shareholder-savers.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: for media representatives only: Damon van der Linde, Communications Officer, Shareholder Association for Research and Education, Email: [email protected], Phone: 236 865-4048; Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Email: [email protected], Phone: 514 850-4835

Related Links

www.fondsftq.com

