LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Together with the governments of Quebec and Canada, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the City of Lac-Mégantic, the Mégantic-area SADC, Hydro-Québec, and Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043 of Lac-Mégantic have officially opened Le Chevalier, a building with 21 social and affordable housing units on three floors. The building, the first of its kind in Quebec, equipped with innovative technology and costing nearly $10.5 million, was built under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreement.

In addition to addressing a critical need for affordable housing, Le Chevalier will be a major hub for local community activities. In addition to housing, Lac-Mégantic Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043's building includes a common room on the ground floor. All units are accessible and adapted for people with reduced mobility. The building has been full since July 2024.

The financial package includes investments by the Government of Quebec ($4.3 million, including an amount from the Fonds au benefice de la communauté de Lac-Mégantic), the Government of Canada through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), and CED Canada ($3.07 million), the City of Lac-Mégantic ($1.3 million), Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043 of Lac-Mégantic ($760,000), Hydro-Québec ($600,000), the Fonds de solidarité FTQ ($350,000), the Mégantic-area SADC ($100,000) and Caisse Desjardins de Lac-Mégantic–Le Granit ($33,000).

A building that promotes energy efficiency

This innovative building is part of Quebec's first microgrid and targets fundamental energy transition principles with its focus on energy efficiency and the technology it has for its tenants.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, François Jacques, Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic and Government Caucus Chair, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic, Maude Gauthier, Director, Innovative Solutions–Distribution Network and Customers at Hydro-Québec, Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing at the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Richard Boulanger, Denis Lacroix and Benoit Vachon, representing Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043 of Lac-Mégantic, and Marc Cantin, Executive Director of the Mégantic-area SADC, proudly took part in the official opening.

Toward the creation of 2,250 social or affordable housing units

As part of the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,250 social or affordable housing units are scheduled to be built by 2027. Most of the projects will be new construction, and will also include, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and sustaining rent affordability.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more housing, faster, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ led to the official opening of another important project today. It's further proof that our government is taking concrete action, alongside the Government of Canada, municipalities and housing organizations, to better house Quebecers."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves a home, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're making that vision a reality for Canadians. We'll continue investing in affordable housing projects, like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country to end the housing crisis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm proud to see that we're leveraging all the resources at our disposal to improve the quality of life for low-income families in the Estrie region. The involvement of Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043 of Lac-Mégantic, combined with contributions from the provincial and federal governments, the City of Lac-Mégantic and all the partners, shows that we can be agile and join forces to build quality living spaces."

François Jacques, Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic and Government Caucus Chair

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 21 new affordable housing units for Lac-Mégantic's most vulnerable through the Affordable Housing Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one in Lac-Mégantic is left behind."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"Le Chevalier is an innovative project that has put our community on course for a green future. The project has been eagerly awaited in our city, and we're pleased to be among the many partners who have believed in it all along. We're thrilled to get a new building that reflects every aspect of our vision for a vibrant, eco-responsible downtown where people really live."

Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic

"This building is the first in Quebec to combine social and affordable housing with such an array of equipment and technology. Le Chevalier is equipped with hybrid solar panels, local heat storage and heat pumps. Hydro-Québec will be there to support the residents, working jointly with building managers to assess the ability of the equipment to increase building energy efficiency and contribute to cutting-edge management."

Maude Gauthier, Director, Innovative Solutions–Distribution Network and Customers, Hydro-Québec

"We play a tangible role in sustainable real estate and work hard to accelerate housing starts. Today's announcement shows that by sparing no effort and with the necessary funding, we can build the housing we need. And Le Chevalier isn't just affordable housing, it meets key sustainable real estate criteria as well, satisfying our objectives in two ways."

Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"We're especially proud to see our financial contribution make this community centre a reality. It will without a doubt become a place where all residents will come together and share."

Marc Cantin, Executive Director of the Mégantic-area SADC

"Our being together here today is rich with meaning. It's a great source of pride for the Sainte Agnès Knights of Columbus to be rebuilding this common room and providing homes for the community. We found incredible partners to inspire us to take on a project of this scale—it all bears witness to tremendous strength—the strength of an entire community."

Benoit Vachon, Ste Agnès Knights of Columbus Council 2043 of Lac-Mégantic

Highlights:

Seniors who will occupy 11 of these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they don't spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This financial assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Lac-Mégantic (10%).

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding in the form of low-interest loans, forgivable loans or contributions. These funds are used to build affordable housing and renovate and repair existing affordable and community housing.

As part of the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the AHF, bringing total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative and public housing providers and meet the needs of those most affected by the housing crisis, the 2024 budget committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the AHF, bringing total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative and public housing providers and meet the needs of those most affected by the housing crisis, the 2024 budget committed an additional to the fund. The building is equipped with heat pumps, double-sided solar panels that allow for the production of electricity and preheat water for domestic use, heat storage that will help manage respond to peak demand for heating in winter, LED lighting, and a state-of-the-art management system.

The technologies integrated into the building are a first in Quebec . Combined, they will save tenants money on utility bills. Research is planned to understand the adoption of these technologies in an effort to replicate them in other buildings of the same type.

ABOUT THE SOCIÉTÉ D'HABITATION DU QUÉBEC

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

