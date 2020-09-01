Fonds de solidarité FTQ Network Invests $6 Million to Support Growth of IT Service Provider Groupe Access

The pandemic has led to a spike in demand for fast deployment of connectivity, security, hosting, cloud and network maintenance solutions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Founded in 1993 by Doug Elie, Joy Stephens and Habib Malik, Groupe Access provides end-to-end information technology (IT) services to businesses throughout Québec and Canada. To support the growth of this Montréal-based firm, now one of the largest independent IT service providers in Canada, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Montréal are each investing $3 million.

"Thanks in large part to the 2016 acquisition of Tenet in Ontario, Groupe Access has experienced strong growth in the last few years. The investment by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network will allow us to grow faster, break into new markets, and serve more companies turning to technology solutions to stay in operation during the pandemic," said Doug Elie, President and CEO of Groupe Access.

"Over the years, Groupe Access has adapted to better meet the growing needs of SMEs," continued Peter Rayes, Regional Vice-President of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ for Montréal. As the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, the company's products and services have become more essential than ever for companies that now rely more heavily on teleworking and cloud computing. Thanks to its experienced team, Groupe Access is allowing many SMEs to adapt to this new reality."

When the pandemic began, Groupe Access was able to efficiently provide companies with the equipment they needed to transition to teleworking. To better meet the surge in demand for other services, the company has also developed connectivity, security, hosting, cloud and network maintenance solutions that can be deployed quickly. Today, the company's order book contains many projects involving infrastructure restructuring and the addition of products and services, some of which could last until 2022.

"The pandemic has caused many businesses to step up their technology transition. With our products and services, we hope to help them better deal with this exceptional situation and prepare them for the post-COVID-19 world," concluded Mr. Elie.

Groupe Access was launched in the 1990s as a value-added reseller (VAR). Its services expanded when it became a managed service provider (MSP).

The company can therefore meet all the needs of SMEs for connectivity, security, business continuity (disaster recovery), cloud computing (through MyCloud), hosting, storage, network, managed services and equipment sales, thus providing a one-stop integrated solution.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been participating in the economic development of Québec's regions for over 24 years. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested just over $1 billion dollars in 1,400 companies, helping to create, maintain or protect close to 52,000 jobs

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

