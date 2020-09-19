"It's up to us to build the future we believe in

and to invest in a better society."

- Gaétan Morin

Highlights as at May 31, 2020:

$1.4 billion invested in Québec economy (40% more than projected);

invested in Québec economy (40% more than projected); Share value at $44.24 (down $1.96 from December 31, 2019 , and up $0.34 over July 5, 2019 );

(down from , and up over ); Annual return of 0.8%;

Six-month return of -4.2%;

Comprehensive annual income of $230 million (profit);

(profit); Net assets of $13.8 billion ;

; $3 billion in redemption requests;

in redemption requests; 707,935 shareholders-savers.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - At the Annual General Meeting of Fonds de solidarité FTQ shareholders, management reported on the year ended May 31, 2020. The AGM was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health directives aimed at limiting its spread.

"The Fonds' last financial year was marked by two diametrically opposed periods. During the first nine months, the economy was in full swing and Québec continued to build on the momentum of recent years. This boom then came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 hit. But this is not the first time the Fonds has had to deal with a crisis. Throughout the year, before and after the start of the pandemic, the Fonds has shown that it plays a key role in the Québec economy," said Fonds Chairman Claude Séguin at the start of the AGM.

"Overnight, the economy came to a stop, weakening many companies and their workers. We quickly adjusted to meet the needs of our savers and to support our partner companies," said Gaétan Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds.

"These are tough times, to say the least. But Québec has many strengths to help it meet the challenges that lie ahead. It's up to us to build the future we believe in and to invest in a better society. The Fonds will be there to help Québec realize its dreams of an ever more prosperous, greener society. With assets of nearly $13.8 billion as of May 31, the Fonds is solid and committed to supporting the economy and jobs," added Mr. Morin.

Record investments

Taking into account the additional financing provided to companies in response to the pandemic, the Fonds invested a total of $1.4 billion in the Québec economy during the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020, or 40% more than originally planned.

The Fonds also acted quickly to ensure that its partner companies had the financial leeway they needed to get through the crisis and save jobs. More than 1,300 of them have taken advantage of the offer to defer their loan payment for six months.

Share issues and redemptions

During the year, the Fonds issued $961 million in Class A shares, a new record. The organization welcomed more than 46,000 new shareholders, of which 61% are under age 40 and 18% under age 25. Automatic saving through payroll deduction or automatic bank withdrawals accounted for 79% of inflows ($759 million).

During the same period, the Fonds received $3 billion in redemption requests. Thanks to its solid financial position and prudent liquidity management, the Fonds can meet the needs of its shareholders in difficult times. The decrease in assets under management in the second half of the year is explained primarily by the sharp increase in redemption requests.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all the people who have placed their trust in the Fonds over the years. Thanks to their support, we've been able to deliver on our mission, and we're proud to give them back their savings along with the gains they've realized over the years," said Gaétan Morin.

The 2020 Operations and Sustainability Report is available on the Fonds' website here.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.

