MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to announce an investment to support an ownership transfer of the French company EMKA Technologies ("EMKA") to Québec engineer and entrepreneur David Brunet. Mr. Brunet, who managed the Canadian subsidiary of the SCIREQ group, will take over the reins at EMKA as president and CEO on August 2.

EMKA is a world leader in the design and production of scientific instruments for preclinical respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological research. With a team of some 75 employees working at the intersection of engineering and life sciences, EMKA offers a full range of equipment, software and hardware for professionals in the field. EMKA has offices in Europe, the United States, China, Japan and Canada (Montréal).

"David Brunet is a passionate engineer and manager who has proven his talent in business development and multidisciplinary project management within the EMKA family," said Patrice Jolivet, Vice President, Investments, Agri-Food and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "This transaction once again speaks to the Fonds' commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and the development of healthcare companies in Québec."

"Our team is proud to partner with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to ensure the company's future and develop EMKA to its full potential. EMKA operates in a highly specialized life sciences niche. The Fonds' team worked closely with ours to understand our business and develop a financing structure tailored to our needs," said David Brunet.

About EMKA TECHNOLOGIES

EMKA Technologies provides biomedical research laboratories around the world with state-of-the-art scientific instruments for cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory physiology and pharmacology research. Founded in 1992, the company has built a reputation for excellence by developing a complete range of hardware and software, along with unique expertise to support research professionals. Its customer base includes the most prestigious pharmaceutical, academic and government laboratories in the world. EMKA's products are cited in more than 3,000 scientific publications and contribute to the advancement of science on asthma, COVID-19, hypertension, neurodegenerative diseases, as well as to the approval of innovative therapies.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 723,501 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.2 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2021, the Fonds has supported more than 3,437 partner companies and 247,612 jobs. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com.

