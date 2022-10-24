MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announced today that it has acquired a minority interest in Andy Corporation North America inc. ("Andy Corp."), a Montréal-based private company operating primarily in the road transport, maintenance and service markets but with a growing footprint in the fleet management solutions and related services space. This investment will fuel the execution of Andy Corp.'s growth plan through acquisitions.

"We are pleased to announce our new partnership with the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ. Throughout the process, it was very important for us to choose a partner whose values and long-term objectives align with our vision for Andy Corp.'s future. We are a young organization led by a dynamic leadership team with ambitious dreams. At our core and in our DNA, we are a team of builders. Today, we are also one of the few and one of the largest women-owned organizations in every sector we operate in. In the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, we found a partner that believed in our potential and our vision but that also understood our industry and challenges, as well as our background and dynamics in being a second-generation-led company," said Andreea Crisan, President and CEO of Andy Corporation North America inc.

"Andy Corporation is a perfect example of a company that has risen to many challenges over the past 20 years. Andreea's leadership and dynamism bring a breath of fresh air to the trucking industry because they're always thinking outside the box. The Fonds is proud to participate in the growth of a company that is determined to do things differently and that has a concrete impact on our society," said Dany Pelletier, Senior Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

About Andy Corporation North America

With origins dating back to 2001 as well as a combination of European and North American experience, Andy Corporation North America inc. (referred to as "Andy Corp.") prides itself on providing the highest standard of tailor-made supply chain services. Andy Corp. is known to transform customer needs into business opportunities all while integrating services that add value and simplify the customer experience. Andy Corp. is one of the largest women-owned organizations in every sector in which it operates. In the last decade, Andy Corp. grew organically from a single 60-member business unit in 2012 to four business units of more than 400 team members in 2022. Information : https://www.andycorp.com/

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds has supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Advisor, Press Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telephone: 438 364-1596, Email: [email protected]; Vanessa Azoulay, Andy Corporation, Telephone: (514) 207-1446, [email protected]