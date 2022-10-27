MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is providing a loan to Groupe Roxboro Bauval to support the company's expansion and succession project.

With more than 65 years of experience, Groupe Roxboro Bauval is a leader in the construction and quarrying industries. The company offers many services and now has thousands of projects to its credit, including Radio-Canada's new headquarters in Montréal, the expansion of the Port of Montreal and the construction of Highway 25 in Montréal. In 2021, BauVal and Roxboro pooled their expertise to create one of the largest companies in their sector.

"We are pleased and proud to align ourselves with a Québec fund that will support us in our projects and growth," said David Théorêt, President and CEO of Groupe Roxboro Bauval.

"Roxboro Bauval's new owners have stood out for their leadership and desire to innovate. The Fonds is proud to encourage entrepreneurs who are committed to the sustainability of a company as important as Groupe Roxboro Bauval and who are constantly rethinking their practices in order to continue to stand out," said Dany Pelletier, Senior Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

About Groupe Roxboro Bauval

Groupe Roxboro Bauval is a family-owned group of Québec companies offering complementary services in civil engineering, environment, demolition, deep foundations, soil stabilization, paving, earthwork, infrastructure, municipal services, roofing and snow removal, as well as the supply of raw materials from quarries, sand pits and asphalt plants. In addition to several mechanical workshops and mobile units as well as a parts manufacturing department, Groupe Roxboro Bauval has a large fleet of state-of-the-art technical equipment and a workforce of over 2,300 passionate, dedicated employees.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds has supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

