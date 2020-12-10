Fonds de solidarité FTQ Invests €15M in Forbion Capital Fund V Dedicated to Life Sciences

"By targeting important unmet medical needs, improving patient quality of life and reducing healthcare costs, Forbion tries to have a real impact on everyday life. For the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, that's what investing in a better society is all about," said Geneviève Guertin, Vice-President, Investments, Life Sciences, at the Fonds. "Over the years, the Forbion team has developed excellent knowledge of the Québec life sciences market. That's why we're proud to renew our partnership with this top-notch team, which began in 2015 with Forbion III and continued in 2018 with Forbion IV."

"Québec's life sciences sector is very dynamic and the source of important research and development. We are thrilled to once again have the Fonds de solidarité FTQ as a partner in our fund, ready to work with us on local opportunities," added Marco Boorsma, General Partner at Forbion.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ has invested $1.6 billion since 1989 to support the Québec life sciences sector. Today, the Fonds' life sciences team consists of nine members, including a senior scientific advisor. The team invests directly in companies as well as in specialized life sciences investment funds.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands, Germany and Singapore. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space.

Forbion manages well over EUR 1.7 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio)pharmaceutical drug development. Forbion's current team consists of 20 life sciences investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with successful investments in over 69 companies.

The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of patients.

Its investors include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA, Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI), AMUF and EFSI facilities and KfW Capital through the Programme, "ERP – Venture Capital Funds Investments". Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.

For more information, please visit: www.forbion.com.

