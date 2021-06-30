Fonds de solidarité FTQ Generates Annual Return of 20.3% for Fiscal 2020-2021

This performance reflects the quick economic recovery, the strength of the Fonds' portfolio companies and the stock market surge. The Québec development capital portfolio posted a return of 30.1% for the year (27.5% generated by private securities and specialized funds, and 44.5% for listed securities).

"We're happy to report that we generated an excellent return for our savers this year. But beyond our financial results, what we're most proud of is the Fonds' impact throughout Québec. Because what motivates us, besides encouraging workers to save, is investing in companies that energize our regions and strengthen our communities, companies that help the Québec economy become more innovative, greener and more sustainable," said Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"With financing and support, we've been there for our partner companies since the beginning of the pandemic to help them through the crisis. As we've been doing for 38 years, we help them better prepare for the future in order to ensure their growth and to support quality jobs," continued Ms. Béïque.

Investments of $1.1 billion

During the year, the Fonds invested $1.1 billion in the Québec economy.

"The Fonds continues to support the most ambitious dreams of Québec entrepreneurs, who face many obstacles: global competition, a labour shortage, the fight against climate change, technology transition and more. The challenges are many, but so are the opportunities," continued Ms. Béïque.

To support the energy transition, the Fonds has invested in AddÉnergie, a major charging network operator for electric vehicles. With this financial support, AddÉnergie will be able to speed up its growth strategy and expand FLO®, its North American EV charging network.

In terms of regional economic development, the Fonds has also reinvested an additional $200 million in the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ (FRS). Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the FRS network had a record year with total investments of $150.9 million in 123 SMEs across Québec.

At the initiative of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, a group of government and private investors committed $151 million in patient capital (including $30 million from the Fonds immobilier) for the construction, acquisition, and renovation of 1,500 affordable housing units, a project that is good for the Fonds' shareholders and for Québec families.

"The recovery is well underway, but there is still a ways to go to strengthen our economy, create quality jobs and build a better society. With the confidence of our shareholders, partner companies and governments, the Fonds intends to remain a key ally in Québec's socio-economic development," concluded Ms. Béïque.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 723,501 shareholders into development and venture capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.2 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2021, the Fonds has supported more than 3,437 partner companies and 247,612 jobs.

