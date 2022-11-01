L'ANCIENNE-LORETTE, QC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec have announced an investment to support the growth of EBC.

Founded in Québec City in 1968, EBC is one of the largest construction companies in Canada and an industry leader. With its highly qualified staff of over 1,600 employees in 7 offices across the country, EBC has developed expertise in the construction of large-scale public buildings and infrastructures (hospitals, schools, offices, bridges, roads, tunnels and others), energy projects such as hydroelectric power plants, dams and wind farms, as well as in the mining sector. Together with its business partners, EBC successfully delivers diverse ambitious projects, applying the highest safety standards while focusing on customer satisfaction.

The company is headed by Marie-Claude Houle, one of the few women at the helm of a major Canadian construction company. Since her arrival as CEO, sales have skyrocketed from $100 million to over $1 billion.

"I am very pleased to welcome to our shareholder base these two institutional investors, who are committed to the development of Québec companies. This support will allow us to continue to grow and to participate in many major projects in Canada. This is a great sign of confidence in EBC and its team and gives us a great boost to take the company even further. EBC will continue to develop and innovate while respecting its human values and ensuring that it builds the future in a responsible and equitable manner," said EBC president and chief executive Marie-Claude Houle.

"Thanks to Marie-Claude Houle's leadership and her team, EBC is a strategic company in the Québec construction ecosystem and one of the most successful contractors in the country. The Fonds will always support companies like EBC that seek to increase their regional impact and reach new markets," said Janie C. Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"Investissement Québec is pleased to support EBC in this new growth phase. Our investment will provide them with the leeway to participate in more large, influential projects that will drive economic growth in many of our regions. EBC plays an important role in a key sector of the Québec economy and we're proud to help further its growth," said Guy LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec.

About EBC

Founded in 1968, EBC is active in the building, civil engineering and mining sectors. With 1,600 employees and 7 offices in Canada, EBC is one of the largest construction companies in the country. During its more than 50 years in business, it has completed over 700 projects with a combined value approaching $22 billion dollars while adhering to the most stringent safety standards, promoting human values and focusing on customer satisfaction.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds has supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes through investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec–CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Johanne Laurin, Communications Coordinator, EBC, Telephone: 418930-6717, Email: [email protected]; Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Advisor, Press Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telephone: 438 364-1596, Email: [email protected]; Dominik Boudreault Lapierre, Advisor, Media and Government Affairs, Investissement Québec, Telephone: 438864-2787, Email: [email protected]