Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec Invest $30 Million in EBC's Growth Français
Aug 17, 2020, 10:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - EBC, a flagship of the Québec construction industry, can now rely on two new financial partners: Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec. Each has invested $15 million to support the company's growth plan.
"Our industry is booming and at EBC we have our sights set firmly on the future, so that we can continue to grow while staying true to the company's human values," said EBC President and CEO Marie-Claude Houle. "Thanks to the financial support of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec, we can continue with our growth plan and strengthen our position as a leader in the Canadian construction industry. EBC takes on ambitious and diverse projects, all of which are carried out according to the most stringent safety and quality standards even as focusing on customer satisfaction and the well-being of the community."
"EBC is one of the most innovative and successful construction contractors in Canada," said Janie C. Béïque, Executive Vice-President, Investments, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "With its vast expertise in public infrastructure, EBC is well placed to participate in the major construction projects that will be launched in the coming years, both in Québec and across the country. We're extremely proud to align ourselves with such a successful company and to back its growth projects."
"We think it's essential to support companies involved in a key sector of Québec's economic recovery," said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "Through its hundreds of projects over the past 50 years, EBC has had a significant impact on many of our regional economies. We wish Marie-Claude Houle and her team a future filled with success and many more structuring projects."
Founded in Québec City in 1968, EBC has, over the years, developed expertise in large-scale public infrastructure construction (bridges, road and highways, tunnels and other civil works), the energy sector (power plants, dams and wind farms), the mining industry and in commercial, multi-residential, industrial and institutional construction. With more than 2,800 employees, the company is now one of the largest construction companies in Canada and has been ranked among the country's best-managed companies for the last several years.
About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ
Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital investment fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds had $13.8 billion in net assets, and through its portfolio of investments supported 221,267 jobs. The Fonds is a partner in 3,329 companies and has 707,935 shareholder-savers.
About Investissement Québec
The mission of Investissement Québec is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship, ownership transfers and export and investment growth. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes through investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec - CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.
About EBC
Founded in 1968, EBC is active in the building, mining and civil engineering sectors. The company applies the most stringent safety standards, promotes human values and focuses on customer satisfaction. EBC is the second largest general contractor in Québec and among the top 10 players in the Canadian construction industry. Headquartered in L'Ancienne-Lorette, EBC has 2,800 employees and 7 offices in other cities across the country. Last year, the company surpassed the $1 billion mark in sales.
SOURCE EBC
For further information: Information for media representatives only: Johanne Laurin, Communications Coordinator, EBC, Phone: 418-872-0600, ext. 3203, Mobile: 418 930-6717, Email: [email protected]; Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]; Catherine Salvail, Advisor, Media and Government Affairs, Investissement Québec, Phone: 514 876-9600, Email: [email protected]