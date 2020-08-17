"EBC is one of the most innovative and successful construction contractors in Canada," said Janie C. Béïque, Executive Vice-President, Investments, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "With its vast expertise in public infrastructure, EBC is well placed to participate in the major construction projects that will be launched in the coming years, both in Québec and across the country. We're extremely proud to align ourselves with such a successful company and to back its growth projects."

"We think it's essential to support companies involved in a key sector of Québec's economic recovery," said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "Through its hundreds of projects over the past 50 years, EBC has had a significant impact on many of our regional economies. We wish Marie-Claude Houle and her team a future filled with success and many more structuring projects."

Founded in Québec City in 1968, EBC has, over the years, developed expertise in large-scale public infrastructure construction (bridges, road and highways, tunnels and other civil works), the energy sector (power plants, dams and wind farms), the mining industry and in commercial, multi-residential, industrial and institutional construction. With more than 2,800 employees, the company is now one of the largest construction companies in Canada and has been ranked among the country's best-managed companies for the last several years.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital investment fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds had $13.8 billion in net assets, and through its portfolio of investments supported 221,267 jobs. The Fonds is a partner in 3,329 companies and has 707,935 shareholder-savers.

About Investissement Québec

The mission of Investissement Québec is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship, ownership transfers and export and investment growth. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes through investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec - CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

About EBC

Founded in 1968, EBC is active in the building, mining and civil engineering sectors. The company applies the most stringent safety standards, promotes human values and focuses on customer satisfaction. EBC is the second largest general contractor in Québec and among the top 10 players in the Canadian construction industry. Headquartered in L'Ancienne-Lorette, EBC has 2,800 employees and 7 offices in other cities across the country. Last year, the company surpassed the $1 billion mark in sales.

