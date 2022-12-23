MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ ("Fonds"), as issuer and investment fund manager of the Fonds' Class A and the Class C shares subscribed by the FlexiFonds funds, announced today that, at the Fonds' request, the Autorité des marchés financiers has amended the initial exemption, granted on May 30, 2019, under No. 2019-FI-0034, in respect of the FlexiFonds funds, removing the obligation to file a press release announcing the start of a revaluation process for the Class A and the Class C shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Thus, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will only have to issue a press release if a revaluation carried out in the course of a six-month period results in a new share value. A press release will still be issued to announce the new share value normally disclosed on or about December 23 and June 23.

For further information, please contact Me Natalie Brown, Vice-President Legal Affairs, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary, at [email protected].

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 753,125 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.8 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2022, the Fonds has supported more than 3,600 partner companies and over 296,000 jobs.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Phone: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]