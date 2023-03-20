QUÉBEC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Fifteen projects in Nord-du-Québec will receive a financial aid of $1,511,416 from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN).

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, made the announcement today. Forty-one initiatives from Quebec's territory north of the 49th parallel will receive funding.

Among selected Northern Quebec projects, nine are from Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, and six are from Nunavik.

The selected projects, which cover a wide range of areas, such as the design, construction or restoration of social development infrastructures and knowledge acquisition on northern biodiversity, total investments of nearly $5.1 million in the area.

The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN), which has just concluded its fourth call for projects, is part of the gouvernement du Québec's 2020-2023 Nordic Action Plan (20-23 NAP). The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP, is the lead agency overseeing this program. The fund's total budget is $12.7 million.

Quote:

"I am proud that our government has a mechanism such as the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques to support initiatives emerging North of the 49th parallel. This program has funded forty projects in Northern Quebec since the Northern Action Plan's release in December 2020. These projects will deliver concrete benefits in the area, bringing more than $10.8 million in investments to the region."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"Thanks to the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, projects led by the Eastmain Cree Nation and several Inuit organizations will be able to move forward. The supported initiatives will ultimately result in a measurable improvement in people's quality of life in these northern communities. It is excellent news. »

Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations

"I am pleased that promoters from all over Northern Quebec have called on the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. Our region is vast, and the challenges are wide-ranging! Financial aid will enable organizations and entrepreneurs to bring their vision to life. It is very promising for our northern territory's vitality."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Mauricie and Nord-du-Québec regions

Highlights:

Projects selected under Section A, Community development and environmental conservation, of the Fonds d'initiatives Nordiques:

FaunENord will study the anuran and salamander breeding periods in James Bay Eeyou Istchee to support standardized protocols for regional reptile and amphibian monitoring. ($70 058)

Cree Nation of Eastmain will undertake a design study for a grocery store that will meet the community's needs. The building's design will allow it to serve as a community shelter in an emergency. ($39 200)

FaunENord will study wild pollinators in James Bay Eeyou Istchee to draft a local pollination strategy focused on native species. ($44 816)

Chapais will develop its next strategic plan focusing on increasing its population within a sustainable development framework. ($43 354)

Corporation Nibiischii will study the forest dynamics throughout the Réserve faunique des Lacs-Albanel-Mistassini-et-Waconichi. ($33 450)

Lebel -sur-Quévillon will perform a feasibility study to establish a dental and optometric health cooperative. ($13 238)

Lebel -sur-Quévillon will demineralize the Parc des Chevaliers and add a rest area and water structures. ($100 000)

Maison de la famille Salluit (Iqitsivik) will design and build a new family resource centre in the heart of the Northern Village of Salluit . ($500 000)

Makivik Corporation will study Nunavik-specific issues to establish a growth framework to support the Inuit commercial ecosystem. ($77 300)

Réseau QAJAQ will develop plans and specifications to build a shelter in Kuujjuaq that will provide housing and support to men in crisis or transitioning in the Nunavik region. ($100 000)

The Nunavik Youth Centre Association will develop turnkey plans and specifications to build youth centres. ($100 000)

Qilangnguanaaq Centre will develop plans and specifications to restore the elders' house in the northern village of Kangiqsujuaq . ($100 000)

The Northern Village of Salluit will prepare a call for tenders to restore its swimming pool entirely. ($90 000)

Projects selected under Section B, Northern entrepreneurial initiatives, of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques:

Physiotec will develop a web-based application allowing therapists to monitor their patients' progress and evaluate the quality of their physiotherapy treatments. ($100 000)

Physiotec will develop a web-based application to give speech therapists access to an exercise bank that will enable them to create exercise plans tailored to their client's needs quickly. ($100 000)

Related links :

Follow the 20-23 NAP rollout on the Société du Plan Nord's social platforms:

Twitter

LinkedIn

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Source: Flore Bouchon, Press Secretary and Communications Officer, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Tel: 514 264-1202; Information : Laurie Richard, Communication Advisor, Société du Plan Nord, Phone: 418 643-1874, extension 66455