QUEBEC CITY, QC, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Twenty–one projects from the Côte–Nord region were selected in the first call for projects of 2021 within the framework of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects, which cover a wide range of areas such as tourism, environmental protection and citizen services, represent total investments of more than $7.2 million.

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions, today announced the allocation of $1,919,772 to support these 21 projects. A total of 34 initiatives from Quebec, north of the 49th parallel, were selected for this call for projects.

Of the selected projects from the Côte–Nord region, 16 fall under Section A of the FIN and are therefore aimed at promoting the development of Northern communities and environmental conservation. Five other projects, of an entrepreneurial nature, fall under Section B.

The FIN, which is part of the Government of Quebec's 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan (NAP 2020–2023), is a financial assistance program that aims to respond in real time to the priority needs of northern communities. It has a total budget of $11 million. The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the implementation of the NAP 2020–2023, is responsible for this program.

"I am very pleased to announce today the financial support of 21 initiatives sprouting from the Côte–Nord region, north of the 49th parallel. Every dollar granted by the Société du Plan Nord could generate investments of nearly three dollars in the region. This is an important leverage effect that will lead to concrete results, as foreseen in our government's Northern Action Plan. I would also like to acknowledge the enthusiasm of organizations and entrepreneurs from across the Côte–Nord region for the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. Your innovative ideas will undoubtedly contribute to the vitality of the northern territory and of all of Quebec."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions

Initiatives selected under Section A of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, Community development and environmental conservation:

The Comité ZIP de la rive nord de l'estuaire, which covers the shoreline of the Manicouagan RCM, will conduct a pilot project to implement an artificial filtering marsh as an ecological solution to treat wastewater discharged into the St. Lawrence Estuary. (Amount granted: $99,781 )

) The Comité ZIP de la rive nord de l'estuaire will also provide the municipalities in its territory with tools to protect biodiversity from invasive non–native plants. ($52,548)

The Comité ZIP Côte–Nord du Golfe, which covers the Côte–Nord territory from west of Port–Cartier to Blanc–Sablon, will carry out the final phase of its project to acquire data and knowledge on capelin and restore a spawning site. ($50,000)

The Ferme du Rigolet in Tête–à–la–Baleine will create a market garden to provide fresh vegetables to residents of the Basse Côte–Nord region. ($43,447)

in Tête–à–la–Baleine will create a market garden to provide fresh vegetables to residents of the Basse Côte–Nord region. The Assemblée des MRC de la Côte–Nord will establish the Espace régional d'accélération et de croissance Côte–Nord to stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation in various economic niches, including forestry, mining, energy, agri–food and aquaculture. ($100,000)

The Manicouagan–Uapishka World Biosphere Reserve will implement an ecological integrity and monitoring program in the reserve by integrating the concerns and knowledge of the Innu of Pessamit. ($99,403)

The City of Sept–Îles will improve the facilities at Aylmer–Whittom Park while enhancing access to the site. ($100,000)

The Conseil des Montagnais de Natashquan will establish a centre where various cultural, social, artistic and sports activities related to healthy lifestyles will be offered. ($500,000)

will establish a centre where various cultural, social, artistic and sports activities related to healthy lifestyles will be offered. The Centre de dépannage du Parc Ferland in Sept–Îles will hire an employee to help volunteers optimize the operation of the second–hand store for one year. ($25,205)

in Sept–Îles will hire an employee to help volunteers optimize the operation of the second–hand store for one year. The SADC Manicouagan will study the possibilities of decontaminating railroad ties using mycotechnologies, which are biotechnologies that use fungi. ($90,000)

The Parc Nature de Pointe–aux–Outardes will obtain plans and specifications for the construction of a new interpretation centre that will also serve as a reception area to keep the park operational during the winter. ($77,160)

The Unamen Shipu Innu Council will obtain consulting assistance to validate the pre–feasibility of its Maison de la culture (cultural centre) project. ($43,920)

will obtain consulting assistance to validate the pre–feasibility of its culture (cultural centre) project. The Municipality of Longue–Pointe–de–Mingan will improve its range of activities in a safe environment with a view to protecting coastal biodiversity, in order to improve the quality of life of its citizens. ($320,672)

Croisières Baie–Comeau will hire a museum and cultural tourism coordinator to design and implement a development plan for cultural tourism in the Manicouagan area. ($30,000)

The Pakua Shipu Innu Council will create a lodge along the Saint–Augustin River to provide accommodation and food services to tourists and the general population. ($41,000)

The Town of Fermont will improve the accessibility and safety of the Severson Mountain trails. ($37,032)

Initiatives selected under Section B of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, Entrepreneurial Initiatives:

The Indigenous footwear company Atikuss in the community of Uashat Mak Mani–Utenam wishes to establish a beaded leather moccasin economuseum. The funds will be used to determine the improvements required to their boutique and workshop to achieve this goal. ($42,393)

The Parc Nature de Pointe–aux–Outardes wishes to develop a new marketing strategy to support its growth. ($23,288)

Expéditions Pirsuq in Baie–Comeau will conduct a technical and financial feasibility study to finalize its business plan and structure its tourism services offer. ($2,750)

Phytimpact, a company that develops cosmetic and food products with therapeutic properties, will study the possibility of setting up a northern berry processing plant in Sept–Îles. ($60,000)

The Troupe Chaud Bizz will adapt its show Baie–Comeau, d'aventure et de culture to comply with current health measures in order to present it during the summer of 2021. ($81,173)

