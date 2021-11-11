QUÉBEC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ten projects from the Nord-du-Québec region have been selected as part of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. In total, over $1,57 million will be granted to fund the selected projects that involve a wide variety of fields such as education, agriculture, and tourism.

Today, Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, announced $765,895 in funding to support these ten selected projects. In total, thirty-two initiatives from Québec's territory north of the 49e parallel will be supported.

Eight projects originating from Nord-du-Québec fall under FIN's Section A and thus focus on promoting the development of northern communities and conserving the environment. Amongst these initiatives, seven originate from the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory and one from Nunavik. The two last projects from the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory are more entrepreneurial in spirit and are listed under Section B.

FIN is a financial assistance program that aims at meeting Nordic communities' priority needs in real-time, as featured in the gouvernement du Québec's Northern Action Plan (NAP). A total of $11 million has been allocated to this program. The SPN, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP implementation, is the lead agency for this program.

Quotes :

"The 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan has already had a positive impact on the Nord-du-Québec region's vitality, and promoters remain committed to getting the job done. The ten selected projects will undoubtedly contribute to this momentum. An economic impact estimated at $1,57 is projected in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and Nunavik. These are the tangible results projected by our Northern Action Plan."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"I am happy to see today that the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan has already had positive impacts on the vitality of the Nord-du-Québec region. Thanks to the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, managed by the Société du Plan Nord, nine diversified projects will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of this beautiful territory by creating economic opportunities and better connecting the communities with the rest of Quebec. It is excellent news!"

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The great diversity of the selected projects funded by the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques demonstrate the vitality and economic diversity of the Nord-du-Québec region. This support will make it possible to uphold innovative projects that will benefit the entire area concretely."

Denis Lamothe, Ungava MLA and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and to the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

Highlights :

Eeyou Istchee Baie-James initiatives selected under FIN's Section A, "Community Development and Environmental Conservation":

The Chisasibi Eeyou Resource and Research Institute (CERRI) Community Organization will document climate change's impact on traditional Cree livelihoods. They will be benefiting from the Cree community's involvement and their ecological knowledge. ( $98 591)





591) The City of Chapais will create promotional tools to retain and attract residents and tourists with a unique proposal. ( $44 334 )





will create promotional tools to retain and attract residents and tourists with a unique proposal. ( 334 ) The Cree Nation Government's Department of Commerce and Industry will investigate options to implement a circular economy project focusing on economic sectors connected to Cree's traditional land use. ( $80 834)





834) The Waskaganish Cree Nation will build a safe walking and cycling nature trail to promote physical activity. ( $101 576)





576) The Coop de solidarité Mianscum d'Oujé-Bougoumou will build the necessary infrastructure to provide workshops in the woods to promote the general health of its community members. ( $164 360)





360) The Centre de services scolaires de la Baie-James (CSSBJ) will broadcast a series of profiles on Jamesian municipalities taken from the Enquête sur les besoins de main-d'œuvre et de formation des entreprises de la région Nord-du-Québec. These profiles will help raise awareness amongst decision-makers and public organizations, thus guiding their actions. ( $12 700)





These profiles will help raise awareness amongst decision-makers and public organizations, thus guiding their actions. ( 700) The Le Petit train inc. de Chapais , which provides stimulating activities for young ones, will purchase a building to expand its services and reach more families. ( $35 000)

Eeyou Istchee Baie-James initiatives selected under FIN's Section B, "Entrepreneurial Initiatives":

The Biopterre College Center for Technology Transfer will diversify and strengthen BoraA Canada's essential oils supply, in Chapais , with new niche products made with ingredients sourced from the Boreal Forest. ( $100 000)





, with new niche products made with ingredients sourced from the Boreal Forest. ( 000) Eeyou Communications Network will undertake a feasibility study to implement a data centre on the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. ( $60 000)

Nunavik initiatives selected under FIN's Section A, "Community Development and Environmental Conservation":

The Raglan Mine Reclamation Subcommittee members will undertake a microprogram at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) focused on the arctic mining and the environment. It will allow them to acquire the necessary skills to plan the mine's closure constructively. ( $68 500)

Related links :

See the complete list of selected northern initiatives.

Read the complete version of the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan on SPN's website: plannord.gouv.qc.ca.

Follow the 20-23 NAP rollout on Twitter: @plannord.

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Source : Geneviève Tremblay, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, Phone: 418 643-7295; Information :Andréanne Séguin, Communications Manager, Société du Plan Nord, Phone : 418 643-1874, ext. 66409

Related Links

https://plannord.gouv.qc.ca

