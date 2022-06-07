QUÉBEC, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Six projects from the Nord-du-Québec region have been selected as part of the third Fonds d'initiatives nordiques call for projects. The selected projects that involve a wide variety of fields, such as tourism, human resources management and support for entrepreneurship, represent total investments of nearly $1.2 million in the region.

$559,769 in funding was announced today by Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region to support six selected projects. In total, twenty-nine initiatives from Québec's territory north of the 49e parallel will be supported through this program.

All projects originating from Nord-du-Québec fall under FIN's Section A and thus focus on promoting the development of northern communities and conserving the environment. Amongst these initiatives, one originates from Nunavik and five from the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory.

FIN is a financial assistance program that aims at meeting Nordic communities' priority needs in real-time, as featured in the gouvernement du Québec's Northern Action Plan (NAP). A total of $11 million has been allocated to this program. The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP implementation, is the lead agency for this program.

Quote :

"I'm delighted that the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques will once again support a series of diverse projects in the Nord-du-Québec region. This program will have enabled 25 projects to take wing in the area since the inception of the Northern Action Plan, launched by our government, in December 2020. These represent nearly $5.8 million worth of investments in the North, more specifically in the Nunavik and Eeyou Istchee Baie-James regions."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"The 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan demonstrates once again its tangible impacts on the Nord-du-Québec's economic vitality. Financial assistance provided through the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques will support six varied projects originating from the region. I am thrilled that we can support innovative promoters who are making a difference in their community."

Denis Lamothe, Ungava MNA

Highlights :

Nord-du-Québec initiatives selected under FIN's Section A, "Community Development and Environmental Conservation":

The Lebel -sur-Quévillon municipal campground will develop eight new three service campsites and two new sites with ready to camp facilities. ($100,000)

-sur-Quévillon municipal campground will develop eight new three service campsites and two new sites with ready to camp facilities. Attraction Nord, the James Bay regional promotion organization, will hire a resource specialized in human resources management to support businesses and organizations in recruiting and retaining their workforce. ($100,000)

regional promotion organization, will hire a resource specialized in human resources management to support businesses and organizations in recruiting and retaining their workforce. The Société d'histoire régionale de Chibougamau will study the industrial development of the greater James Bay region in order to draw up a timeline highlighting the development of the territory based on its industries. ($94,879)

will study the industrial development of the greater region in order to draw up a timeline highlighting the development of the territory based on its industries. Radio Matagami will renovate one of its halls to make it into the first art gallery in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. ($64,890)

will renovate one of its halls to make it into the first art gallery in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association will offer traditional camp construction workshops to rehabilitate individuals subject to judicial control who are required to perform community service. ($100,000)

The Centre d'études pour l'autonomie économique des Premiers Peuples et des Inuits, affiliated with the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), will create entrepreneurial support tools adapted to the Inuit culture. ($100,000)

