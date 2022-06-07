QUÉBEC, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Twenty-nine initiatives from all over Northern Québec will receive funding as part of the third Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN) call for projects. In total, selected projects represent total investments of $8.6 million.

Today, Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, announced that $2,8 million would be granted to support the twenty-nine selected projects. A list of selected initiatives is currently available on the gouvernement du Québec's website.

The twenty-nine selected projects include twenty-one initiatives from the Côte-Nord region, two from the northern Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, six from the Nord-du-Québec region (five in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and one in Nunavik).

FIN is a financial assistance program that aims to meet Nordic communities' priority needs in real-time, as featured in the gouvernement du Québec's Northern Action Plan 2020-2023 (20-23 NAP). A total of $11 million has been allocated to this program. The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP implementation, is the lead agency for the FIN.

Quote :

"I am again thrilled by the enthusiasm expressed by organizations and entrepreneurs in the Northern territory and the diversity of projects that will benefit from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). Since our government introduced the FIN in December 2020, our program has enabled 95 projects to take wing. These represent tangible investments of over $26.6 million north of the 49th parallel."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Highlights:

Twenty-five funded projects fall under FIN's Section A, while seven projects fall under FIN's Section B.

Section A of the FIN, "Community Development and Environmental Conservation," is designed to support and promote projects that foster:

the development and well-being in northern communities;



environmental protection and biodiversity conservation;



the development of the northern territory and the vitality of its communities;



the capacity to act in northern communities.

Section B of the FIN, "Entrepreneurial Initiatives," is designed to support and promote projects that :

promote the implementation by stakeholders in the territory of structuring entrepreneurship projects;



support economic diversification projects;



enhance business performance;



foster job creation.

The 20-23 NAP reflects the priorities identified by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It aims to provide relevant communities with the appropriate tools and enable them to inhabit the territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest $778.6 million , or more than half of the amount provided in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents who are established and active north of the 49th parallel. Twenty departments and agencies of the gouvernement du Québec jointly designed the 20-23 NAP's 49 socio-economic actions.

stakeholders. It aims to provide relevant communities with the appropriate tools and enable them to inhabit the territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest , or more than half of the amount provided in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents who are established and active north of the 49th parallel. Twenty departments and agencies of the gouvernement du Québec jointly designed the 20-23 NAP's 49 socio-economic actions. SPN's mission is to contribute to the integrated and holistic development of Québec's northern territory based on government-issued orientations. It does so in consultation with relevant regional representatives and Indigenous communities, and the private sector.

Related Links :

See the complete list of selected northern initiatives.

Read the 20-23 NAP version on the gouvernement du Québec website.

Follow the 20-23 NAP rollout on Twitter: @societeplannord

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Source : Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, Phone : 418 643-7295; Information : Laurie Richard, Communication Advisor, Société du Plan Nord, Phone : 418 643-1874, poste 6645