QUÉBEC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fifteen projects from the Côte-Nord region will be funded as part of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). In total, over $3 million will be granted to fund selected projects involving various fields such as physical activity and sports, industrial waste reclamation and bio-food production.

Today, Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, announced $1 459 816 would be granted to support these fifteen selected projects. A total of thirty-two initiatives from Quebec's territory north of the 49e parallel will be funded as part of this program.

Of these projects, eleven have been selected under FIN's Section A, thus promoting community development and environmental conservation. Four other projects, entrepreneurial in nature, have been selected under FIN's Section B.

FIN is a financial assistance program that aims at meeting Nordic communities' priority needs in real-time, as featured in the gouvernement du Québec's Northern Action Plan (NAP). A total of $11 million has been allocated to this program. The SPN, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP implementation, is the lead agency for this program.

"The FIN has once again garnered much enthusiasm from organizations and businesses in the Côte-Nord area. These fifteen projects from the Côte-Nord region will have a tangible impact on the community, as intended in our government's Northern Action Plan. I am very pleased to announce this funding: Société du Plan Nord's financial assistance has a leveraging effect that generates investments in the area."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Initiatives selected under FIN's Section A, "Community Development and Environmental Conservation":

The non-profit organization Archéo-Mamu Côte-Nord in partnership with the Nutashkuan Innu community will undertake a research study focusing on links between a Côte-Nord archeological burial site and Innu communities in the area. ( $100 000)

000) The Centre d'expérimentation et de développement en forêt boréale (CEDFOB) will adapt breeding and pollination technologies for northern greenhouse farming thanks to a breed of native bees. ( $90 000)

000) The Association régionale de Pickleball de Baie-Comeau , in partnership with the City of Baie-Comeau , will build three interior lightweight tennis courts to promote physical activity. ( $99 450)

, in partnership with the , will build three interior lightweight tennis courts to promote physical activity. ( 450) The Corporation de développement patrimonial, culturel et touristique de Natashquan (COPACTE) will transform its digital by redesigning its website and expanding its online services. ($9278)

(COPACTE) will transform its digital by redesigning its website and expanding its online services. The Société d'aménagement et d'exploitation des parcs de Baie-Comeau will build a hebertism course in Manicouagan parc and rehabilitate the surounding trail. ( $78 703)

will build a hebertism course in Manicouagan parc and rehabilitate the surounding trail. ( 703) The Maison des familles de Baie-Comeau will purchase the old Baie-Comeau presbytery to build a psychomotor room for children up to five years old. ( $210 000)

will purchase the old presbytery to build a psychomotor room for children up to five years old. ( 000) The Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach will draft a Naskapi Consultation and Engagement Policy and a Naskapi Mining Policy to foster transparency and effective communication in external relations. ( $55 000)

will draft a Naskapi Consultation and Engagement Policy and a Naskapi Mining Policy to foster transparency and effective communication in external relations. ( 000) The Norcycle Cycling Club will enhance Rapides de Sept-Îles Lake's mountain bike trails to provide a greater and safer experience. ( $83 021)

021) The Centre d'action bénévole Le Virage, an organization endeavouring to provide food security in Sept- Îles, will extend its service area and clientele. ( $17 001)

001) The Maison des organismes communautaires de Sept-Îles (MOCSI) will hastly renovate its building. ( $482 000)

000) The Ka Tshishpeuatk Corporation will provide ECO Canada's BEAHR Indigenous Training program titled Développement des ressources humaines autochtones en environnemen to 12 members of the Ekuanitshit Innu community to better meet businesses' needs in the area. ( $100 000)

Initiatives selected under FIN's Section B, "Entrepreneurial Initiatives" :

Lefebvre Industri-AL will develop a business plan to launch its innovative process of recycling aluminum production plant residues. ( $99 605)

605) Englobe Corp. will develop a treatment and management method for dredged material containing tributyltin, so they are not sent to landfills. ( $17 825)

825) La Cayenne Microbrewery will elaborate a business plan and prepare its launch. ( $ 8 733)

733) Cadelli, a Baie-Comeau business, will develop a method of recycling residues from gin distillation to create a new range of cosmetic products intended for retailers and industry professionals. ( $9 200)

