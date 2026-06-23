Fondaction's share price rises to $18.24, with an annual return of 9.2%

Highlights of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026

Share value of $18.24, up $0.79 from the value established following the 6-month period ended November 30, 2025, and up $1.54 from the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025

Shareholder return of 9.2%, while shareholder return for the last 6‑month period was 4.5%

Annual compound shareholder returns: 9.2% over 1 year; 6.5% over 3 years; 3.4% over 5 years and 5.7% over 10 years, excluding tax credits

Comprehensive income of $379.4M for the financial year

Net assets reached $4.54B on May 31, 2026, up $497M or 12.3% from $4.04B as of May 31, 2025

229,186 shareholders, an increase of 1.7% compared with May 31, 2025

The carbon footprint of listed investments on the financial markets ("Other investments" category) is estimated at 18.3 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested, which is 50.4% less than the benchmark index as of April 30, 2026.

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Fondaction announces that as of today, its share value is set at $18.24. This represents an increase of $0.79 from the share value as of November 30, 2025. For the 6‑month period ended May 31, 2026, shareholder return was 4.5% and shareholder return over the last 12 months was 9.2%. Share value following the 6-month period ended November 30, 2025 was $17.45.

"As financial partners to groups of individuals committed to social and environmental progress, our role is to support people who want to both secure their future and collectively contribute to building a more sustainable and fairer economy. We are committed to advancing these two goals together," says Stéphan Morency, President and CEO of Fondaction. "The results announced today reflect the seriousness of this approach. It's a long-term commitment that can be assessed both in light of the past year and over a 10-year horizon."

Fondaction's annual compound shareholder returns are 9.2% over 1 year, 6.5% over 3 years, 3.4% over 5 years and 5.7% over 10 years, calculated based on the annualized variation of the share value between its value at the start of each indicated period and the value of $18.24 as of May 31, 2026. These returns do not take into account tax credits that could be granted to taxpayers when subscribing to Fondaction shares, subject to their eligibility.

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, the gross returns are 9.3% for development capital investments and 14.4% for other investments.

The total operating expense ratio was 2.33% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, compared to 2.32% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. The total operating expense ratio attributable to Fondaction's operations was 2.23% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, compared to 2.28% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. For more information on the total operating expense ratio attributable to Fondaction's operations, readers are encouraged to refer to the Expenses payable by Fondaction section of the simplified prospectus.

Net assets increased by 12.3% during the fiscal year to $4.54B as of May 31, 2026.

On May 31, 2026, Fondaction had 229,186 shareholders, an increase of 1.7% compared with May 31, 2025.

Share issuance totalled $390.9M, compared with $389.2M for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. Redemptions and purchases by agreement of shares totalled $273.4M, compared with $254.5M for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025.

As a long-term investor, Fondaction has chosen to integrate sustainability as a key consideration in its investments. Investments in the "Other investments" portfolio (listed investments on the financial markets) generated 18.3 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested, compared with 36.9 tonnes CO 2 eq/$M invested for the benchmark index selected by Fondaction--a reduction of 50.4%--for the 12-month period ended April 30, 2026.

Methodological note: These values are based on data available and were calculated using the PCAF methodology, in tonnes of GHG emissions CO 2 equivalent per million dollars of enterprise value. The benchmark portfolio is composed of 40% MSCI ACWI, 40% FTSE Canada Universe Bond and 20% TSX Composite.

Each shareholder rate of return indicated represents the historical annual compound total rate of return including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends, as applicable, and does not take into account income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced the return. The rate of return serves only to illustrate the effects of the historical growth rate and is not intended to reflect any future share values or the return on an investment in the shares. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning investment fund securities. Fondaction's shares are not guaranteed. The value and performance of this investment fluctuate; past performance is not an indicator of future results. Before investing, please read the prospectus at fondaction.com/prospectus.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for more than 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4.5B in net assets, as of May 31, 2026, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Fondaction

Marie-Christine Fiset, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Relations, Fondaction, [email protected]