MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Fondaction is proud to announce an investment in Turtlebrace, a Québec-based company specializing in the design of immobilization braces. This support aims to bolster the company's international expansion and facilitate the introduction of innovative solutions that promote patients' recovery, mobility and independence, while making healthcare professionals' work easier.

Turtlebrace was founded on the belief that a brace should enhance daily life rather than restrict it. The company is redefining the immobilization experience for patients and clinicians alike. The company is growing steadily: it now operates in more than 30 countries and is particularly well-known in the pediatric segment. Every day, it supports thousands of patients and healthcare professionals on their journey to recovery.

"This investment marks a turning point in our company's history. It allows us to accelerate our growth and make our braces available to more patients and clinicians worldwide. At Turtlebrace, we are very proud of this support because it aligns with our vision of creating a new experience in the field of Class I medical devices and, more broadly, in the healthcare sector. We have many projects that extend beyond our braces, and this investment signals the start of a new era for the company. We are extremely grateful to Fondaction for believing in our vision and for supporting us on this venture," says Serge-Eric Blais, founder and president of Turtlebrace.

"Turtlebrace is setting new standards for immobilization solutions, states Francis Provost-Marchand, portfolio manager at Fondaction. Their braces are designed to be remoulded and reused multiple times, offering a clinical, people‑centred and sustainable solution to ever-changing healthcare needs. This innovative approach is fully aligned with Fondaction's mission and thematic investment strategy, which focuses on health and well-being."

Turtlebrace operates in the global medical device market, which is valued at several hundred billion U.S. dollars and is growing steadily. By targeting non-invasive device (Class I) segment specifically, the company can develop significantly and expand its product portfolio well beyond its current brace offerings, thus fulfilling its vision.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for nearly 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4.25B in net assets, as at November 30, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

About Turtlebrace

Turtlebrace is a Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing orthopedic braces for infants, children, and adults. The company puts people and clinical effectiveness at the heart of its approach, aiming to lead the orthopedic industry into a new era that is more comfortable, accessible and environmentally friendly. Turtlebrace products are particularly well-known in the pediatric segment and are now sold in more than 30 countries. The vast majority of production is exported internationally, including in Europe, Oceania and North America.

SOURCE Fondaction

Source : Wazna Azem, conseillère en communication et affaires publiques; Contact : [email protected]