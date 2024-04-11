Following successful integration project, infinitii ai solidifies positioning for growth in the U.S. market with TREKK Design Group

infinitii flowworks being tested with TREKK PreView in Kansas City, Omaha, Cedar Hill and St. Louis

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - After infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai", the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) completed a successful technology integration project initiated for TREKK Design Group LLC ("TREKK"), TREKK is now testing its PreView underground camera systems combined with predictive analytics by infinitii flowworks in Kansas City, MO, Omaha, NE, Cedar Hill, MO and St. Louis, MO.

"TREKK is widely respected for industry-wide technology leadership," said infinitii ai's CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf. "infinitii ai software will be offered across the U.S. with TREKK's PreView system. We look forward to adoption by municipalities that value the predictive analytics benefits gained from the combination of TREKK PreView and infinitii flowworks."

"TREKK PreView provides our clients with the power to safely assess their systems and better understand their underground infrastructure right from their computers," stated Kimberly Robinett, TREKK's CEO and Managing Partner. "We are eager to provide our clients with the power of infinitii flowworks, and also introduce machine learning applications like infinitii auto qa/qc for sensor anomaly detection that will deliver higher-level data intelligence to infrastructure monitoring."

TREKK's patented PreView storm and sanitary sewer surveillance system uses intelligent data collection and delivery technologies to help clients better understand the condition of their infrastructure, prioritize improvements to meet schedules, and design practical and context-sensitive solutions.

Combined with infinitii flowworks, TREKK's customers see PreView images as they are produced in near real time alongside sensor data in the infinitii flowworks time-series viewer. The combination of images and sensor data allows users to better understand the impact of storm events on wastewater infrastructure.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader that serves water utility customers in cities and municipalities including Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Montreal, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, York Region and Los Angeles County, among others. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, SCG Flowmetrix, TREKK Design Group LLC, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd. and K2 Geospatial.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

