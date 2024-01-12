Following CMQ recommendations, the Town of Hampstead undertakes a review of its internal controls

Independent external investigation commissioned Town expresses full confidence in its director general

HAMPSTEAD, QC, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mayor and Council of the Town of Hampstead acknowledge the comprehensive and objective report published Thursday by the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ), including the recommendations made therein, and express their gratitude to the CMQ for its work.

The Town of Hampstead is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining effective internal financial controls. In response to the CMQ's recommendations, the Town undertakes to review and improve its policies, regulations, and internal controls. This includes the implementation of a strengthened framework for use of Town credit cards, in accordance with the Cities and Towns Act.

"In order to uphold the highest standards of financial integrity, we will commission an independent external investigation to thoroughly analyze the expenditures in question," said Mayor Jeremy Levi.

The Town's administrative framework incorporates rigorous checks and balances, underscored by annual external audits that have consistently revealed no evidence of fraud or mismanagement.

The Town expresses its full confidence in its director general and has no reason to suspect any foul play or improper conduct.

"It is regrettable that these circumstances have cast a shadow over our director general's impeccable record, especially as he approaches his previously announced retirement on January 15th after 18 years of dedicated and exemplary service to the Town of Hampstead," added the mayor.

The Town vows to intensify its efforts in training and communicating its policies governing use of credit cards.

"While the expenses reported by the CMQ were authorized by council, we recognize that our procedures for authorization can be improved," commented Jack Edery, councillor in charge of the finance portfolio. "We are dedicated to the continuous enhancement of our administrative processes and pledge to bolster all pertinent policies, regulations, and internal controls in line with the recommendations of the CMQ."

At a time where affordability is top of mind for many, it is essential that the Town ensure robust fiscal oversight to continue providing the residents and taxpayers of the Town of Hampstead with the best value for money.

SOURCE Town of Hampstead

For further information: Thierry Houle-Gingras, Information and Security Director, Town of Hampstead, [email protected]