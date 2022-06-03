MONTREAL, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) commissioned the Leger firm to poll the opinions of Quebecers on various issues related to energy infrastructure.

This survey shows a substantial level of support for increasing Canada's oil production and its exports of this resource, all in the context of wanting to replace Russian oil. Moreover, a very strong majority of Quebecers think that fuel taxes are too high.

The online poll was conducted from May 2 to 12, 2022 with a representative sample of 2,002 Quebecers aged 18 years and over.

The poll is available on our website.

The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent public policy think tank. Through its publications, media appearances, and advisory services to policy-makers, the MEI stimulates public policy debate and reforms based on sound economics and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute